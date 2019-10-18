SIX HHM HOTELS AWARDED BY CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER

The Philadelphia-based Hospitality Management Company’s Portfolio of Independent Luxury and Lifestyle Hotels Celebrates Prestigious Accolades and Continues to Expand

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Management (HHM), operator of high-quality, upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations, today announced that The Rittenhouse in Philadelphia was named one of the 50 best hotels in the world, as well as the top hotel in the Mid-Atlantic region, by the 2019 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Additionally, five of its other luxury and lifestyle hotels - The Envoy (Boston), Parrot Key Hotel & Villas (Key West), Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club (Miami), Pan Pacific Seattle and The Boxer Boston - were voted also the best of their regions or cities.

“We are honored by the recognition of these six hotels by Condé Nast Traveler, one of the most well-respected travel and leisure publications in our industry. We believe these awards solidify the growth potential we foresee in the luxury and lifestyle arena,” says HHM CEO and President Naveen Kakarla. “I am especially proud of the HHM operating teams for delivering first-class hospitality at our hotels as this recognition would not be possible without their tireless efforts for our guests.”

As HHM’s portfolio of independent hotels keeps evolving and receiving recognition, it continues to expand as well. 2019 saw the opening of The Whitney, a 65-room luxury hotel offering guests a sophisticated residential experience coupled with generous hospitality and urbane comforts, in Boston’s historic Beacon Hill neighborhood. In February of this year, HHM also oversaw the repositioning and $25M renovation of the Parrot Key Hotel & Villas in Key West, elevating the property’s design and experience to a 4-star destination resort. Looking ahead to early 2020, the management company will welcome its 20th luxury and lifestyle hotel with the revival of The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, an iconic 130-room property that will reclaim its role as the jewel of Downtown El Paso and a symbol of the area’s revitalization.





About HHM

HHM operates 125 hotels across the United States. It provides turnkey hotel management, investment, and development services for independent hotels and leading brand affiliations through Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. HHM’s highly experienced team is accustomed to serving as a fiduciary to publicly traded companies, joint ventures, institutional real estate owners and private investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at hhmhospitality.com.

