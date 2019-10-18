Medical Transcription Software Market Exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019-2026; Advent of Cost-effective Cloud-integrated Software to Provide Impetus to Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Medical Transcription Software Market Research Report are Nuance Communications, Inc., M*Modal IP LLC (3M), Dolbey, Acusis LLC, Voicebrook, Inc., Speech Processing Solutions GmbH (Philips Dictation), Xelex Digital LLC (WebChartMD), and more.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Transcription Software Market will benefit from the growing penetration of technology and automation in several applications across the healthcare industry. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Medical Transcription Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud/Web-based and Installed/On-Premises), By End User Facility (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, and Others), By Type (Voice Capture and Voice Recognition), By End User (Radiologists, Surgeons, Clinicians, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The report on Medical Transcription Software Market highlights leading regions across the world, with a view to providing a better understanding of the user. The report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies that are being deployed at a rapid pace, globally. Various growth-stimulating factors have been listed out in the report, with primary focus on performance of the market in recent years.

Browse Complete 146 Pages Premium Report with Detail Tables & Figures, Graphs, Segments, Scope, Regional Values, etc.:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-transcription-software-market-101572





The data included in this report is gathered through opinions and interviews of world leaders as well as experienced market research professionals. Factual figures are extracted through extensive research methods and repositories of trusted sources.

List of key companies profiled in Medical Transcription Software Market report are;

Nuance Communications, Inc.

M*Modal IP LLC (3M)

Dolbey

Acusis LLC

Voicebrook, Inc.

Speech Processing Solutions GmbH (Philips Dictation)

Xelex Digital LLC (WebChartMD)

nThrive, Inc.

Scribe Technology Solutions

ZyDoc Medical Transcription



Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-transcription-software-market-101572





Technological Advancements Have Been Integral to Market Growth

Recent technological advancements in medical transcription software are favoring the market growth. Factors such as reduced costs and easy-to-use nature of the software have led to high adoption of the product across the world. The advancements made in cloud services and their incorporation in medical transcription software has made a massive influence on the growth of the market in a positive way.

The benefits offered by cloud, coupled with their cost-effective nature will aid market growth. As a result, several companies are now focusing on integrating cloud services into their patented software. In 2018, Speech Processing Solutions announced the launch of a new version of SpeechLive. The product was used to convert live voice notes into text and possessed stand-out features; the primary reason behind its worldwide popularity.

Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the company’s latest product will not only help generate high revenue but will also have a positive impact on the overall Medical Transcription Software Market figures.

Driven by Favorable Government Regulations, North America to Establish a Dominance

Based on regional demographics, the report classifies the market into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Among these regions, Fortune Business Insights has predicted North America to hold the higest market share in the coming years. The regulations imposed by governing bodies in this regions have emerged in favor of the use of this software.

Moreover, increasing investment in cloud development and deployment will contribute to the growth of the market in North America. As of 2018, the Medical Transcription Software Market in North America was valued at USD 562.2 Million and this value is likely to increase at a rapid pace driven by the aforementioned factors.



Get Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/medical-transcription-software-market-101572





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions Technological Developments in Medical Transcription Software Revenue Models and Key Features of Solutions for Selective Players Transcription Services versus Voice Recognition Software- Pros and Cons Start-ups Scenario in Medical Transcription Software & Voice Based Technologies Overview of CAPD (Computer Assisted Physician Documentation) Penetration and Available Market of Voice Recognition in U.S. & Europe Profitability of the Major Companies

Global Medical Transcription Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment Cloud/Web-based Installed/ On Premises Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Facility Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Voice Capture Voice Recognition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Radiologists Surgeons Clinicians Others (Allied health professionals, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued…!!





Order Single or Corporate User License Copy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101572





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Telemedicine Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) , Real-time (Synchronous), Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Healthcare Architecture Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Facility Type (Hospitals, ASCs, Long Term Care Facilities & Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes & Others), Service Type (New Construction & Refurbishment) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By By Product (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) & Geography Forecast till 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.