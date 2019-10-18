Futu Announces NASDAQ Ticker Symbol Change to “FUTU”

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“FUTU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage platform in China, today announced that the Company's ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Global Select Market has changed to “FUTU” from “FHL”. Trading under the new ticker symbol began on Thursday, October 17, 2019.



No actions are needed from FUTU’s current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change.

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that the ‘FUTU’ ticker finally became available given that it clearly more appropriately reflects our brand. Our company’s name has several meanings that reflect the Company’s philosophy. In Chinese, “Futu” means “the road to wealth;” in English, ‘F’ and ‘T’ represent Fortune and Treasure, while “Futu” is also the abbreviation of "For U, To U," which reflects our company’s values and mission of always putting our customers first.”

A few months ago, Futu reached a new milestone in its offerings on wealth management solutions by launching Money Plus, the Company’s online mutual fund distribution platform. Investors can now seamlessly integrate their mutual fund account with a brokerage account, managing stock trading and wealth management all at once on Futu’s platform. The goal of this integration is to cater to investors’ increasing needs for broader wealth management as they accumulate more wealth and become more financially sophisticated. Money Plus now offers a variety of money market, fixed income and equity funds to provide more rewarding and diverse investment services for all clients. With Money Plus, Futu continues to leverage on its advanced technology and cost-effective brokerage services to expand the business as a premium, one-stop asset allocation platform.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company’s primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. The Company enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. The Company has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. The company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the company's goal and strategies; the company's expansion plans; the company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; the company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

