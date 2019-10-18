Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 2, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDC) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).



Investors suffering losses on their SmileDirectClub investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

In September 2019, the Company held its IPO in which it sold approximately 58.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $23.00 per share.

On September 24, 2019, a class action complaint was filed by dentists, orthodontists, and consumers against SmileDirectClub, alleging false advertising, fraud, negligence, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The complaint disputed the accuracy of several statements in the Registration Statement and highlighted that the Company is subject to litigation for operating as a dentist without proper licensing in several states, as well as other litigation.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.47, or nearly 9%, to close at $15.68 per share on September 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s stock was trading as low as $12.94 per share, a nearly 44% decline from the $23 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) that, as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) that the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) that the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than December 2, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

