Minister Creed opens Public Consultation on the transposition of the UTP Directive

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, today opened the Public Consultation on the transposition of Directive (EU) 2019/633 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 April 2019 on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the agricultural and food supply chain - the UTP Directive.

The Directive is one of a number of initiatives at EU Level aimed at improving the transparency and fairness of the food supply chain. It is designed to protect weaker suppliers against unfair trading practises (UTPs) by stronger buyers in the food supply chain. The Directive covers only agricultural and food products and establishes turnover based categories of operators according to which protection is afforded.

Minister Creed said, “I welcome this legislation. It is a significant step towards ensuring more fairness in the food chain for those producers who are particularly vulnerable to unfair trading practises. It provides protection for farmers and small and mid-range businesses who have the least bargaining power and are least able to address UTPs without negative effects on their economic viability.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine is inviting submissions to a public consultation on the transposition of the UTP Directive. The public consultation is an opportunity for all interested groups and individuals to have their say as to how the Directive should be transposed. The closing date for the receipt of submissions is 13 December 2019.

“This is your opportunity to have your say and I urge all interested groups and individuals to contribute to the public consultation”, Minister Creed said.

Beef Taskforce

“The launch of this public consultation fulfils one of my Department’s commitments under the Beef Sector Agreement of 15 September” Minister Creed concluded. “As I have previously stated, it is in the interests of everyone involved that the work of the Beef Taskforce goes ahead as quickly as possible. The independent Chair and my Department officials are continuing to consult with stakeholders with a view to progressing key elements of the agreement.”

ENDS

Date Released: 18 October 2019