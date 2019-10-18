Global Label-Free Detection Market 2019-2025 - Instruments Will Bring in Healthy Gains of $929+ Million by 2025
Label-Free Detection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$546.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%.
Instruments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$929.4 Million by the year 2025, Instruments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$35.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Instruments will reach a market size of US$75.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$53.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)
- AMETEK Inc. (USA)
- Attana AB (Sweden)
- Corning Inc. (USA)
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
- Horiba Ltd. (Japan)
- Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (UK)
- PerkinElmer Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
- Danaher Corporation (USA)
- Molecular Devices LLC (USA)
- AB SCIEX (USA)
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)
- TA Instruments (USA)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Growing Population, Rising Disease Burden, the Need for New Generation Drugs & Rising Pharma R&D, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for Advancing Healthcare Research: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Robust Investments in Lifesciences Research to Develop Effective, Safe & Affordable Drugs Spurs Growth in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors
- Better Insights Offered by Label-Free Detection into Drug Binding Kinetics & Drug Residence Time Drives Demand for this Technology in Drug Discovery: Global Pharma R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
- Growing Interest in Genomics Research: A Major Win for the Market
- A Strong Vision for the Future of Genomics Creates Robust Demand for Improved Repertoire of Research Tools: Global Market for Genomics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- A Review of Key Market Segments
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Label-Free Detection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Gains in the Market
- The Need to Address Unmet Medical Needs Creates New Opportunities in the Development of Therapeutic Proteins: Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies & Proteins Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Expanding Pharmaceutical Contract Research Outsourcing to Drive Growthin Asia-Pacific
- Rising Cost of Drug Safety Conformance Spurs Interest in Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance to CROs: Global Contract Research Organization Revenue(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 by Geographic Region
- Growing Market for Biosimilars Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity forLabel-Free Detection as an Analytical Tool to Demonstrate Biosimilarity
- With the Biosimilars Opportunity Ballooning to a Tempting US$4.6 Billion, Growing Research in This Space Entails Greater Use of Label-Free Techniques for Kinetic Evaluation of Monoclonal Antibodies: Global Biosimilars Market (In US$ Million)for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Rising Incidence of Food Allergy & the Ensuing Labeling Compliance Drives Interestin Label-Free Detection of Allergens in Food
- Growing Opportunity in Food Safety Testing Against the Backdrop of Rising Burden of Food Allergy: Global Food Safety Testing Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Strong Opportunity For Label Free Detection in Cancer Diagnosis & Characterization
- Growing Global Burden of Cancer Throws the Spotlight on Unmet Therapy Needs: Global Cancer New Incidence & Number of Deaths (In 0000s) by Type for the Year 2018
- Supported by the Epidemic Spread of Cancer, the Robustly Growing Cancer Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenue Opportunities for Label-Free Detection: Global Cancer Diagnostics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Innovations in Label-Free Detection, Crucial for Long-Term Growth in the Market
- Emerging New Applications for Label-Free Optical Biosensors Amplifies Revenue Opportunities in the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
