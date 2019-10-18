Global Label-Free Detection Market 2019-2025 - Instruments Will Bring in Healthy Gains of $929+ Million by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Label-Free Detection - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Label-Free Detection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$546.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%.



Instruments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$929.4 Million by the year 2025, Instruments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$35.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Instruments will reach a market size of US$75.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$53.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Growing Population, Rising Disease Burden, the Need for New Generation Drugs & Rising Pharma R&D, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for Advancing Healthcare Research: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Robust Investments in Lifesciences Research to Develop Effective, Safe & Affordable Drugs Spurs Growth in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors

Better Insights Offered by Label-Free Detection into Drug Binding Kinetics & Drug Residence Time Drives Demand for this Technology in Drug Discovery: Global Pharma R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Growing Interest in Genomics Research: A Major Win for the Market

A Strong Vision for the Future of Genomics Creates Robust Demand for Improved Repertoire of Research Tools: Global Market for Genomics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026

A Review of Key Market Segments

Global Competitor Market Shares

Label-Free Detection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Gains in the Market

The Need to Address Unmet Medical Needs Creates New Opportunities in the Development of Therapeutic Proteins: Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies & Proteins Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Expanding Pharmaceutical Contract Research Outsourcing to Drive Growthin Asia-Pacific

Rising Cost of Drug Safety Conformance Spurs Interest in Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance to CROs: Global Contract Research Organization Revenue(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 by Geographic Region

Growing Market for Biosimilars Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity forLabel-Free Detection as an Analytical Tool to Demonstrate Biosimilarity

With the Biosimilars Opportunity Ballooning to a Tempting US$4.6 Billion, Growing Research in This Space Entails Greater Use of Label-Free Techniques for Kinetic Evaluation of Monoclonal Antibodies: Global Biosimilars Market (In US$ Million)for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Incidence of Food Allergy & the Ensuing Labeling Compliance Drives Interestin Label-Free Detection of Allergens in Food

Growing Opportunity in Food Safety Testing Against the Backdrop of Rising Burden of Food Allergy: Global Food Safety Testing Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Strong Opportunity For Label Free Detection in Cancer Diagnosis & Characterization

Growing Global Burden of Cancer Throws the Spotlight on Unmet Therapy Needs: Global Cancer New Incidence & Number of Deaths (In 0000s) by Type for the Year 2018

Supported by the Epidemic Spread of Cancer, the Robustly Growing Cancer Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenue Opportunities for Label-Free Detection: Global Cancer Diagnostics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Innovations in Label-Free Detection, Crucial for Long-Term Growth in the Market

Emerging New Applications for Label-Free Optical Biosensors Amplifies Revenue Opportunities in the Market

