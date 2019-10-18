China Transportation Sector Report 2019-2023 | Focus on China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, COSCO Shipping Holdings, and Daqin Railway

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Transportation Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the transportation sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.



The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the transportation sector in China

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key passenger and freight traffic for the sector in China

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in China

Ascertain China's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Assess market share by type of transport (e.g. railways, airlines, shipping)

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in China

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (e.g. road, rail and water), as well as transport infrastructure

China's transportation sector is almost entirely dominated by state-owned corporations, as its development is viewed as a major driver for the country's economic growth. The transportation sector saw remarkable improvements in the past few decades. Notably, the length of the country's operational railways reached 131,653 km in 2018, while high-speed railways exceeded 29,264 km.



In the air transport sub-sector, the major players have been increasingly active in expanding their aircraft fleets to meet the rapidly growing passenger demand, especially one for international travel. The water transportation sub-sector is strategically important for China, being vital for the country's export activities.



Investment opportunities exist mainly for companies supplying technologies and high-tech equipment to the sector.



Key Topics Covered



FOREWORD



01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Foreign Direct Investment

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline China Transportation

Air Transport Highlights

Rail Transport Highlights

Water Transport Highlights

Top Companies

Top M&A Deals

M&A Activity

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.

Air China Ltd.

China Eastern Airlines Ltd.

COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. Ltd.

Daqin Railway Co. Ltd.

06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Rail Transport Policies

Air Transport Policies

Water Transport Policies

07 RAIL TRANSPORT

Highlights

Length in Operation

Passenger Transport

Freight Transport

08 AIR TRANSPORT

Highlights

Passenger Transport

Freight Transport

09 WATER TRANSPORT

Highlights

Passenger and Freight Transport

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j41ktd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.