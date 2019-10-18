There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,024 in the last 365 days.

China Transportation Sector Report 2019-2023 | Focus on China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, COSCO Shipping Holdings, and Daqin Railway

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Transportation Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the transportation sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.

What this report allows you to do:

  • Understand the key elements at play in the transportation sector in China
  • Access forecasts for growth in the sector
  • View key passenger and freight traffic for the sector in China
  • Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in China
  • Ascertain China's position in the global sector
  • Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
  • Assess market share by type of transport (e.g. railways, airlines, shipping)
  • Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
  • View M&A activity and major deals
  • Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in China
  • Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (e.g. road, rail and water), as well as transport infrastructure

China's transportation sector is almost entirely dominated by state-owned corporations, as its development is viewed as a major driver for the country's economic growth. The transportation sector saw remarkable improvements in the past few decades. Notably, the length of the country's operational railways reached 131,653 km in 2018, while high-speed railways exceeded 29,264 km.

In the air transport sub-sector, the major players have been increasingly active in expanding their aircraft fleets to meet the rapidly growing passenger demand, especially one for international travel. The water transportation sub-sector is strategically important for China, being vital for the country's export activities.

Investment opportunities exist mainly for companies supplying technologies and high-tech equipment to the sector.

Key Topics Covered

FOREWORD

01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Sector in Numbers
  • Sector Overview
  • Sector Snapshot
  • Driving Forces
  • Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

  • Macroeconomic Outlook
  • Economic Sentiment
  • Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

  • Main Economic Indicators
  • Main Sector Indicators
  • Foreign Direct Investment

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Timeline China Transportation
  • Air Transport Highlights
  • Rail Transport Highlights
  • Water Transport Highlights
  • Top Companies
  • Top M&A Deals
  • M&A Activity

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

  • China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.
  • Air China Ltd.
  • China Eastern Airlines Ltd.
  • COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Daqin Railway Co. Ltd.

06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

  • Rail Transport Policies
  • Air Transport Policies
  • Water Transport Policies

07 RAIL TRANSPORT

  • Highlights
  • Length in Operation
  • Passenger Transport
  • Freight Transport

08 AIR TRANSPORT

  • Highlights
  • Passenger Transport
  • Freight Transport

09 WATER TRANSPORT

  • Highlights
  • Passenger and Freight Transport

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j41ktd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

