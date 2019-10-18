There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,024 in the last 365 days.

Global Search Engines Industry

Search Engines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17. 1 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 54. 8%. Google, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 55.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Search Engines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817683/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.7 Trillion by the year 2025, Google will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 50.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$669 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$651.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Google will reach a market size of US$752.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 63.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Trillion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon.com, Inc.; AOL, Inc.; Baidu, Inc.; Sohu.com, Inc.; Yandex LLC


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817683/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Search Engines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Search Engines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Search Engines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Search Engines Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Google (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Google (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Google (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Bing (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Bing (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Bing (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Search Engines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Search Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Search Engines Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Search Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Search Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Search Engines Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Search Engines Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Search Engines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Search Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Search Engines Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Search Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Search Engines Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Search Engines Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Search Engines Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Search Engines Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Search Engines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Search Engines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Search Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Search Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Search Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Search Engines Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Search Engines Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Search Engines Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Search Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Search Engines Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Search Engines Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Search Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Search Engines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Search Engines Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Search Engines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Search Engines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Search Engines Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Search Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Search Engines Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Search Engines Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Search Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Search Engines Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Search Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Search Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Search Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Search Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Search Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Search Engines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Search Engines Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Search Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Search Engines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Search Engines Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Search Engines Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Search Engines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Search Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Search Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Search Engines Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Search Engines Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Search Engines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Search Engines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Search Engines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Search Engines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Search Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Search Engines Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Search Engines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Search Engines Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Search Engines Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Search Engines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Search Engines Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Search Engines Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Search Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Search Engines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Search Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Search Engines Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Search Engines Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Search Engines Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Search Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Search Engines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Search Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Search Engines Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Search Engines Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Search Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Search Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Search Engines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Search Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Search Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Search Engines Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Search Engines Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Search Engines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Search Engines Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Search Engines Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Search Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Search Engines Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Search Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Search Engines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Search Engines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Search Engines Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Search Engines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Search Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Search Engines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Search Engines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Search Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Search Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Search Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Search Engines Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Search Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

AMAZON.COM, INC.
AOL
BAIDU, INC.
SOHU.COM
YANDEX

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817683/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.