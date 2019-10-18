Global Search Engines Industry

Search Engines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17. 1 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 54. 8%. Google, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 55.

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.7 Trillion by the year 2025, Google will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 50.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$669 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$651.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Google will reach a market size of US$752.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 63.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Trillion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon.com, Inc.; AOL, Inc.; Baidu, Inc.; Sohu.com, Inc.; Yandex LLC





