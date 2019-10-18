Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Industry
Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 8%. Residential & Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.8 Billion by the year 2025, Residential & Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$993.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$810.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential & Commercial will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Duratex SA; Dynea AS; GuangDong WeiHua Corporation; Kaindl Flooring GmbH; Sonae Arauco SA
