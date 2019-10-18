There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,017 in the last 365 days.

Global Ventricular Assist Devices Industry

Ventricular Assist Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 2%. Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ventricular Assist Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817689/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) will reach a market size of US$91.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$249.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Abiomed, Inc.; Berlin Heart GmbH; BiVACOR, Inc.; Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd.; Cardiobridge GmbH; Evaheart, Inc.; HeartWare; Jarvik Heart, Inc.; Medtronic PLC; ReliantHeart, Inc.; SynCardia Systems LLC; TandemLife; Terumo Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817689/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ventricular Assist Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ventricular Assist Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ventricular Assist Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) (Product)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) (Product)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 6: Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) (Product)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs) (Product)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to
2025
Table 8: Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs) (Product)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs) (Product)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs) (Product)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to
2025
Table 11: Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs) (Product)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs) (Product)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Destination Therapy (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Destination Therapy (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Destination Therapy (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy (Application)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 22: Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy (Application)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 24: Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy (Application)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy (Application)
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 27: Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Ventricular Assist Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 36: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 41: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Ventricular Assist Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ventricular Assist Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Ventricular Assist Devices Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Ventricular Assist Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Ventricular Assist Devices in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ventricular Assist Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Ventricular Assist Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Ventricular Assist Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 59: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Ventricular Assist Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Ventricular Assist Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Ventricular Assist Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Ventricular Assist Devices in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Ventricular Assist Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ventricular Assist Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Ventricular Assist Devices Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Ventricular Assist Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Ventricular Assist Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 99: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 101: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Ventricular Assist Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Ventricular Assist Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Ventricular Assist Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Ventricular Assist Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 124: Indian Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 125: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Ventricular Assist Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 129: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Ventricular Assist Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ventricular Assist
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ventricular Assist Devices in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 140: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Ventricular Assist Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Ventricular Assist Devices
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 149: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Ventricular Assist Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Ventricular Assist Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Ventricular Assist Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ventricular Assist Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Ventricular Assist Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Ventricular Assist Devices
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 171: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: The Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices Historic
Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 177: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Ventricular Assist Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ventricular Assist Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Ventricular Assist Devices Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Ventricular Assist Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 188: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Ventricular Assist Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ventricular Assist Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ventricular Assist Devices
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Ventricular Assist Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ventricular Assist Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Ventricular Assist Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 204: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Ventricular Assist Devices
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Ventricular Assist Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Ventricular Assist Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 216: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABIOMED , INC.
BERLIN HEART GMBH
BIVACOR, INC.
CALON CARDIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD.
CARDIOBRIDGE GMBH
EVAHEART
HEARTWARE INTERNATIONAL
JARVIK HEART, INC.
MEDTRONIC PLC
RELIANTHEART
SYNCARDIA SYSTEMS LLC
TANDEMLIFE
TERUMO CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817689/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.