Global Polyacetals Industry
Polyacetals market worldwide is projected to grow by 272. 9 Thousand Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 2%. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyacetals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817694/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.3 Million Tons by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 11 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 8.1 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of 76.8 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 74.3 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Asahi Kasei Corporation; BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Kolon Plastic, Inc.; Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.; LG Chem; Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation; Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817694/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyacetals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyacetals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Polyacetals Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Polyacetals Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales
in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Medical Application (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Medical Application (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Medical Application (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyacetals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Polyacetals Latent Demand Forecasts in
Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Polyacetals Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 18: Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Polyacetals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Polyacetals Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 21: Canadian Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyacetals in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Japanese Polyacetals Market in Tons by Application:
2009-2017
Table 24: Polyacetals Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Polyacetals in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Polyacetals Market Review in China in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyacetals Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Polyacetals Market Demand Scenario in Tons
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Polyacetals Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Polyacetals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Polyacetals Addressable Market Opportunity
in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: Polyacetals Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Polyacetals Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: French Polyacetals Historic Market Review in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Polyacetals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Polyacetals Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Polyacetals Market in Retrospect in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Polyacetals Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Polyacetals in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Polyacetals Market Review in Italy in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyacetals in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Polyacetals Market in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Polyacetals Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Polyacetals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Polyacetals Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 48: Spanish Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Polyacetals Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Polyacetals Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 51: Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Polyacetals Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Polyacetals Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Polyacetals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Polyacetals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Polyacetals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Polyacetals Historic Market Review in
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Polyacetals Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Polyacetals Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Polyacetals Market in Retrospect in Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Polyacetals Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Polyacetals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Polyacetals Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 66: Indian Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Polyacetals Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Polyacetals Historic Market Analysis in
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Polyacetals Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyacetals in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyacetals Market in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Polyacetals Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Polyacetals Market Trends by
Region/Country in Tons: 2018-2025
Table 74: Polyacetals Market in Latin America in Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Polyacetals Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Polyacetals in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Polyacetals Market Review in Latin America in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Polyacetals Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Polyacetals Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Polyacetals Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Polyacetals Historic Market Review in Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Polyacetals Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Polyacetals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Polyacetals Market in Retrospect in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Polyacetals Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Polyacetals Latent Demand
Forecasts in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Polyacetals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 90: Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Polyacetals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Polyacetals Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Tons: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Polyacetals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Polyacetals Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for
2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyacetals in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Iranian Polyacetals Market in Tons by Application:
2009-2017
Table 99: Polyacetals Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Polyacetals Addressable Market Opportunity
in Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Polyacetals Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Polyacetals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyacetals in Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Polyacetals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Polyacetals Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Polyacetals Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Polyacetals Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Polyacetals Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Polyacetals Market in Retrospect
in Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Polyacetals Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Polyacetals Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Polyacetals Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in Tons for 2009-2017
Table 114: Polyacetals Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
BASF SE
CELANESE CORPORATION
E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
KOLON PLASTIC, INC.
KOREA ENGINEERING PLASTICS CO., LTD.
LG CHEM
MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING-PLASTICS CORPORATION
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817694/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.