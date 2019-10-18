St. Louis Bariatric Surgeon Has Performed Over 2,000 Weight Loss Procedures

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-certified bariatric surgeon Dr. Jay Michael Snow reports that he has performed over 2,000 weight loss procedures at St. Louis Bariatrics, the practice that he founded in 2011. In honor of this milestone and his commitment to putting better health within reach, St. Louis Bariatrics is offering special pricing on gastric sleeve surgery. For a limited time, self-pay patients can access an inclusive surgery package for just $11,111.

Dr. Snow understands that cost can be a barrier to many patients who are seeking an effective weight loss solution. While bariatric surgery can be covered by health insurance, many patients are uninsured, lack bariatric coverage, or are frustrated by confusing and prohibitive insurance requirements. Dr. Snow hopes to help more people in St. Louis and the surrounding area overcome obesity by offering a self-pay package with transparent pricing at a practice where patient care is the priority. “Bariatric surgery is not an easy way out, and patients need support and tools in order to achieve long-term weight loss success” says Dr. Snow. “I’m honored to have helped so many people find a path to healthier living and I hope that anyone who is ready to make a change will get in touch with us to learn about their options. We have patients who are happier and more active than they ever could have dreamed they could be after having surgery.”

Gastric sleeve surgery offers more than just weight loss; it can also cure diabetes and resolve conditions such as hypertension, osteoarthritis, and sleep apnea., While gastric sleeve is the most popular weight loss surgery in the U.S., Dr. Snow is experienced in a full range of weight loss options. The procedures he has performed at St. Louis Bariatrics include non-surgical endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) and non-surgical gastric balloon, as well as gastric bypass surgery, and gastric banding.



Dr. Snow is able to offer the $11,111 self-pay package for gastric sleeve for an extremely limited time, so patients should contact St. Louis Bariatrics soon if they are interested in taking advantage of this special pricing. Patients interested in exploring any weight loss options are encouraged to schedule a consultation appointment now in order to get started in 2019.







About Dr. Jay Michael Snow

In addition to overseeing St. Louis Bariatrics, Dr. Snow is also the Bariatric Medical Director at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Dr. Snow is highly regarded by his patients and he has won a Top Doctor in St. Louis award from The Leading Physicians of the World and the International Association of HealthCare Professionals in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Patient reviews often mention his compassionate manner and comprehensive care. Dr. Snow received his Bachelor’s and his Medical Degree University of Missouri, Columbia and completed fellowship training in Bariatric Surgery at the Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery.





About St. Louis Bariatrics

St. Louis Bariatrics was founded on the premise that exceptional patient care is the key to successful weight loss. In addition to Dr. Snow, the team at St. Louis Bariatrics includes a Registered Dietitian and clinical staff who are dedicated to helping patients reach their goals. St. Louis Bariatrics specializes in empowering patients with personalized treatment plans and the resources they need to take control of their health.

