Global Markets for 3D Printing

Report Scope: The report addresses trends in 3D printing technology and the global market for the most promising 3D printing technology applications during the period from 2018 through 2024, including -

Systems.

- Powder bed fusion.

- Vat photopolymerization.

- Material extrusion.

- Jetting.

- Directed energy deposition.

- Laminated object manufacturing.

- Other processes.



Software



Materials -

- Plastics and polymers.

- Ceramics.

- Metals.

- Others (e.g., wax, graphene, bio-ink).



Services.

- Printing.

- Maintenance.

- Training.

- Consulting.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 16 additional tables

- Brief overview of the three-dimensional (3D) printing technologies and their corresponding global markets

- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Identification of 3D printing technologies with the greatest commercial potential in the industry during the forecast period

- Evaluation of competitive landscape and market strategies, trends in product launch, market share analysis and financial statistics

- Information on the recent market trends in overall 3D printing market and its four components: 3D printers, 3D printing services, software and printing materials

- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Align Technology, Autodesk, Inc., B9creations Llc, Basf Se, Concept Laser, Evonik Industries Ag, Makergear Llc, Microjet Technologies, Printerinks Europe Ltd., Solidscape, Inc., Tethon 3D, Ultimaker B.V., and Weistek



Summary

Three-dimensional (3D) printing or additive manufacturing (AM) is an ensemble of technologies and systems used to manufacture objects of virtually any shape.It is officially defined by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) as the process of joining materials to make objects from 3D model data, layer upon layer, and other synonyms include additive fabrication, additive processes and so on.



In this report, 3D printing and AM are used interchangeably.



The global market for 3D printing technologies, including printers, software, material and services, was worth almost REDACTED billion in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, reaching nearly REDACTED billion by the end of the forecast period.



Reasons for Doing This Study

This report is an update of an earlier report published in 2018.The 3D printing market is growing and diversifying at such a rapid pace that the market forecasts in 2018 report were already becoming dated at the time this report was prepared in late 2019.



In addition, there have been important new product developments, partnerships and agreements. For all these reasons, the analyst considers this to be an opportune time to prepare an up-to-date version of the report.

