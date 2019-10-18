Significant Drug Launches in 2019: A Research Analysis and Insights on Pharmaceutical Industry

Report Scope: The current report provides details about drug molecules that have been or will be launched in the market in 2019. This report highlights information and insights on the molecules.

The report includes drug overviews, mechanisms of action, disease backgrounds, currently available treatments for diseases that these drugs address, clinical evidence on safety and efficacy, regulatory scenarios, market scope of the drugs and company profiles of manufactures.



Report Includes:

- Information on the top potential drug launches by pharma companies in 2019

- Knowledge about drug, mechanism of action, and briefing of clinical evidences

- Detailed information and insights on the drug Upadacitinib which is manufactured by AbbVie Inc. , Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) a humanized monoclonal antibody manufactured by Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and many more

- Insights into regulatory approvals, market scope, and analysis of pipeline molecules

- Detailed profiles of the companies and competitors related to the industry



Summary

The pharmaceutical industry aims to decrease and eliminate diseases, as well as improve the quality of life of patients who are suffering from chronic diseases.To fulfill that aim, the industry develops medicines to treat new diseases or improve upon treatments for pre-existing diseases.



Pharmaceutical research is the life-blood of major research-based drug makers worldwide.The demand for novel therapeutics is increasing at an accelerated pace due to global health needs, aging and expanding populations, orphan diseases and unmet needs for many diseases.



R&D facilitates the understanding of human physiology and disease mechanisms to develop new drugs or improve existing molecules.



Major pharmaceutical companies are focused on addressing the above needs, leading to the evolution of blockbuster molecules.It is estimated that pharmaceutical and biotech companies spend around $REDACTED billion annually on the research and development of novel drug molecules.



Research and development is essential in all industries; when it comes to the biopharmaceutical research industry, R&D not only generates income for companies involved in the research, but it often saves or at least enhances patient’s lives.There has been a great deal of research and development in this industry by doctors and scientists worldwide.



As a result, the development of novel therapeutic options for specialties like oncology, genetic diseases, hematological diseases and immunological diseases are increasing at a great pace. Oncology holds the highest clinical development expenditure at around $REDACTED billion, followed by central nervous system, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and immunomodu lator disease areas.

