Computer Vision and Machine Vision in Everyday Life

Report Includes: - An overview of application specific markets of computer vision (CV) and machine vision (MV) technologies in everyday life. - Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

- Discussion of underlying opportunities and challenges with respect to MV and CV technologies, their hardware and software integration, components, and various applications of MV/CV systems for industrial as well as non-industrial purposes

- Assessment of recent breakthroughs, current research activities, technological hurdles and latest trends within this field of ICT industry



Computer vision is a branch of computer science that enables computers to see, identify and process images in the same manner as human vision and then provides appropriate output.It is comparable to imparting human intelligence and instincts to a computer.



In reality, however, it is difficult to enable computers to recognize different objects. Computer vision is closely linked with artificial intelligence, as the computer must interpret what it sees and then perform appropriate analysis or act accordingly.



Computer vision’s goal is to see as well as to process and provide useful results based on the observation.A computer might create a three-dimensional (3D) image from a two-dimensional (2D) image, such as those in cars, and provide important data to the car and/or its driver.



Cars could be fitted with computer vision, which would identify and distinguish objects on and around the road, including traffic lights, pedestrians and traffic signs, and then respond accordingly. The intelligent device could provide inputs to the driver or even make the car stop if there is a sudden obstacle in the road.

