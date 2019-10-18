Global Wireless LAN Security Industry
Wireless LAN Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19. 7%. WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.4 Billion by the year 2025, WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$326.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$412.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) will reach a market size of US$449.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, A10 Networks, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Nokia Corporation; ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless LAN Security Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
A10 NETWORKS
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
JUNIPER NETWORKS
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.
NOKIA CORPORATION
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
