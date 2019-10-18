Global Power Transistors Industry

Power Transistors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 3%. MOS Field Effect Transistor (FET), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.8 Billion by the year 2025, MOS Field Effect Transistor (FET) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$150 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$120.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, MOS Field Effect Transistor (FET) will reach a market size of US$619.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cree, Inc.; Diodes, Inc.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Fuji Electric Corp. of America; Hitachi Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; LG Innotek; Maxwell Technologies, Inc.; Microsemi Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation; NEC Corporation; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Solitron Devices, Inc.; Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Transistors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Power Transistors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

IV. COMPETITION



CREE

DIODES, INC.

FUJI ELECTRIC

FUJI ELECTRIC CORPORATION OF AMERICA

HITACHI LTD.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

LG INNOTEK

MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES

MICROSEMI CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

MOSPEC SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

NEC CORPORATION

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

SOLITRON DEVICES

TOSHIBA AMERICA ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

