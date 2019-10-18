Global Antidepressants Industry
Antidepressants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 3%. Major Depressive Disorder, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antidepressants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817624/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, Major Depressive Disorder will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$94.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Major Depressive Disorder will reach a market size of US$400.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$659.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allergan PLC; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; H. Lundbeck A/S; Merck & Co., Inc.; Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817624/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Antidepressants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Antidepressants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Antidepressants Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Antidepressants Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Major Depressive Disorder (Disorder) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Major Depressive Disorder (Disorder) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Major Depressive Disorder (Disorder) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (Disorder) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (Disorder) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (Disorder) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (Disorder) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (Disorder) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (Disorder) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Panic Disorder (Disorder) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Panic Disorder (Disorder) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Panic Disorder (Disorder) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Disorders (Disorder) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Disorders (Disorder) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Disorders (Disorder) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009
to 2017
Table 24: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
(Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
(Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
(Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 30: Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 33: Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors (Product)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Antidepressants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
US Antidepressants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 38: Antidepressants Market in the United States by
Disorder: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown
by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Antidepressants Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Antidepressants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Antidepressants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Antidepressants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Antidepressants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Antidepressants Market by Disorder:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Antidepressants Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Antidepressants Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Antidepressants Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Antidepressants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Antidepressants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025
Table 65: Antidepressants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 68: Antidepressants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Antidepressants Market in France by Disorder:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Antidepressants Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: French Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Antidepressants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Antidepressants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: German Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Antidepressants Market by Disorder:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Antidepressants Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Antidepressants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Antidepressants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Antidepressants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Antidepressants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: United Kingdom Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Antidepressants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Spanish Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Spanish Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Antidepressants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Antidepressants Market in Russia by Disorder: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Antidepressants Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Russian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025
Table 107: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 110: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific by Disorder:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Antidepressants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Antidepressants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 126: Australian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Antidepressants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Indian Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Indian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Antidepressants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Antidepressants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 135: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Antidepressants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 138: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antidepressants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share
Analysis by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antidepressants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Antidepressants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Antidepressants Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Antidepressants Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Antidepressants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Antidepressants Market by Disorder:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Antidepressants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Antidepressants Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025
Table 155: Antidepressants Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown
by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 158: Antidepressants Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Antidepressants Market in Brazil by Disorder:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Antidepressants Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Antidepressants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Antidepressants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 171: Mexican Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Disorder: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market by
Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: The Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Antidepressants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Antidepressants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Iranian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025
Table 194: Antidepressants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Israeli Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 197: Antidepressants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market by Disorder:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Antidepressants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 207: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Antidepressants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 210: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disorder for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: African Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Antidepressants Market in Africa by Disorder: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Antidepressants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Antidepressants Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: African Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLERGAN PLC
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
H. LUNDBECK A/S
MERCK & CO., INC.
OTSUKA AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL
PFIZER
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817624/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.