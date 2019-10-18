Global Antidepressants Industry

Antidepressants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 3%. Major Depressive Disorder, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, Major Depressive Disorder will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$94.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Major Depressive Disorder will reach a market size of US$400.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$659.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allergan PLC; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; H. Lundbeck A/S; Merck & Co., Inc.; Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Antidepressants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

US Antidepressants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 38: Antidepressants Market in the United States by

Disorder: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown

by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Antidepressants Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by

Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Antidepressants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Antidepressants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Antidepressants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Antidepressants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Antidepressants Market by Disorder:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Antidepressants Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Antidepressants Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Antidepressants Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Antidepressants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Antidepressants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025

Table 65: Antidepressants Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 68: Antidepressants Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Antidepressants Market in France by Disorder:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: French Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Antidepressants Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: French Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Antidepressants Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Antidepressants Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Antidepressants Market by Disorder:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Italian Antidepressants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Antidepressants Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Antidepressants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Antidepressants Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Antidepressants Market Share Analysis

by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Antidepressants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Antidepressants Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Antidepressants Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Spanish Antidepressants Historic Market Review by

Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Antidepressants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Spanish Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Spanish Antidepressants Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Antidepressants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Antidepressants Market in Russia by Disorder: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Russian Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Antidepressants Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025

Table 107: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Share

Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 110: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Antidepressants Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific by Disorder:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis

by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Antidepressants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Antidepressants Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Antidepressants Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Indian Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Indian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by

Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Antidepressants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Indian Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Indian Antidepressants Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Antidepressants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Antidepressants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Antidepressants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 135: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Antidepressants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Antidepressants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 138: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antidepressants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Disorder for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share

Analysis by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antidepressants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antidepressants Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Antidepressants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Antidepressants Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Antidepressants Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Antidepressants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Antidepressants Market by Disorder:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Antidepressants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Antidepressants Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025

Table 155: Antidepressants Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown

by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 158: Antidepressants Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Antidepressants Market in Brazil by Disorder:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Antidepressants Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Antidepressants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Antidepressants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Antidepressants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Disorder: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market Share

Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Antidepressants Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 179: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: The Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market by

Disorder in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disorder for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: The Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Antidepressants Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disorder for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Antidepressants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Market for Antidepressants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Antidepressants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Antidepressants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018-2025

Table 194: Antidepressants Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Disorder: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Israeli Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 197: Antidepressants Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disorder for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market by Disorder:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Antidepressants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Antidepressants Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Antidepressants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Disorder for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Antidepressants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 207: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Antidepressants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Antidepressants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 210: Antidepressants Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Disorder for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disorder: 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Market Share

Breakdown by Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Antidepressants Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Antidepressants Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 217: African Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Disorder: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Antidepressants Market in Africa by Disorder: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: African Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Disorder: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: African Antidepressants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Antidepressants Market in Africa by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: African Antidepressants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALLERGAN PLC

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

H. LUNDBECK A/S

MERCK & CO., INC.

OTSUKA AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL

PFIZER

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

