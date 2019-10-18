Global Digital Signal Processors Industry
Digital Signal Processors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 3%. DSP Multiprocessors on a die, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.7 Billion by the year 2025, DSP Multiprocessors on a die will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$264.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$230.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DSP Multiprocessors on a die will reach a market size of US$373.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Fujitsu Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Intel Corporation; Intel Corporation; NXP Semiconductors NV; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Xilinx, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Signal Processors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Signal Processors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Signal Processors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: DSP Multiprocessors on a die (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: DSP Multiprocessors on a die (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: DSP Multiprocessors on a die (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: 32-bit Floating Point (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: 32-bit Floating Point (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: 32-bit Floating Point (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: 16-bit Fixed Point (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: 16-bit Fixed Point (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: 16-bit Fixed Point (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Signal Processors Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Digital Signal Processors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Digital Signal Processors Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Digital Signal Processors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Digital Signal Processors Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Digital Signal Processors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Digital Signal Processors Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 40: Canadian Digital Signal Processors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Digital Signal Processors Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Digital Signal Processors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Digital Signal Processors Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Signal Processors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Digital Signal Processors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Digital Signal Processors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Digital Signal Processors Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Digital Signal Processors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Digital Signal Processors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Digital Signal Processors Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Signal Processors Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Digital Signal Processors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Digital Signal Processors Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Digital Signal Processors Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Digital Signal Processors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Digital Signal Processors Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Digital Signal Processors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Digital Signal Processors Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Digital Signal Processors Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Digital Signal Processors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Digital Signal Processors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Digital Signal Processors Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Digital Signal Processors Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Digital Signal Processors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Digital Signal Processors Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Digital Signal Processors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Digital Signal Processors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Digital Signal Processors Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Digital Signal Processors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Digital Signal Processors Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Signal Processors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Digital Signal Processors Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Digital Signal Processors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Digital Signal Processors Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Digital Signal Processors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Digital Signal Processors Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Digital Signal Processors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Digital Signal Processors Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Digital Signal Processors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Digital Signal Processors Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Digital Signal Processors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Digital Signal Processors Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Digital Signal Processors Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Digital Signal Processors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Digital Signal Processors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Digital Signal Processors Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Digital Signal Processors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Digital Signal Processors Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Digital Signal Processors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Digital Signal Processors Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Digital Signal Processors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Digital Signal Processors Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Digital Signal Processors Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Digital Signal Processors Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Digital Signal Processors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Digital Signal Processors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Digital Signal Processors Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 124: Indian Digital Signal Processors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Digital Signal Processors Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Digital Signal Processors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Digital Signal Processors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Digital Signal Processors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Digital Signal Processors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Signal
Processors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Digital Signal Processors Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Signal Processors
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Digital Signal Processors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Signal Processors
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Digital Signal Processors Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Digital Signal Processors Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Digital Signal Processors Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Digital Signal Processors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Digital Signal Processors Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Digital Signal Processors Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Digital Signal Processors
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Digital Signal Processors Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Digital Signal Processors Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Digital Signal Processors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Digital Signal Processors Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Digital Signal Processors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Digital Signal Processors Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Digital Signal Processors Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Digital Signal Processors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Digital Signal Processors Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Digital Signal Processors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Digital Signal Processors Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Digital Signal Processors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Digital Signal Processors
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: Digital Signal Processors Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Digital Signal Processors
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Digital Signal Processors
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Digital Signal Processors Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Digital Signal Processors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Digital Signal Processors Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Digital Signal Processors Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Digital Signal Processors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Digital Signal Processors Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Digital Signal Processors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Digital Signal Processors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Digital Signal Processors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Digital Signal Processors Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Digital Signal Processors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Digital Signal Processors Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Signal Processors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Digital Signal Processors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Digital Signal Processors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Digital Signal Processors Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Digital Signal Processors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Digital Signal Processors Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Digital Signal Processors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Digital Signal Processors Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Digital Signal Processors Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Digital Signal Processors
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Digital Signal Processors Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Digital Signal Processors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Digital Signal Processors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Digital Signal Processors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Digital Signal Processors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Digital Signal Processors Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Digital Signal Processors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Digital Signal Processors Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Digital Signal Processors Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Digital Signal Processors Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Digital Signal Processors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Digital Signal Processors Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Digital Signal Processors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Digital Signal Processors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Digital Signal Processors Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Digital Signal Processors Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
FUJITSU LIMITED
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
INTEL CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
XILINX, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
