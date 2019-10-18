Ethernet Switches market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Modular Ethernet Switches, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethernet Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817627/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Modular Ethernet Switches will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$49.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Modular Ethernet Switches will reach a market size of US$221.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$493.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allied Telesis, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; D-Link Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Juniper Networks Inc.; Linksys; NETGEAR, Inc.; TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.; TRENDnet, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817627/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethernet Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethernet Switches Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ethernet Switches Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Modular Ethernet Switches (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Modular Ethernet Switches (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Modular Ethernet Switches (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches (Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches (Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches (Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Small Enterprises (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Small Enterprises (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Small Enterprises (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Medium Enterprises (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Medium Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Medium Enterprises (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethernet Switches Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ethernet Switches Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Ethernet Switches Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Ethernet Switches Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Ethernet Switches Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Ethernet Switches Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Ethernet Switches Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Ethernet Switches Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Ethernet Switches: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Ethernet Switches Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethernet

Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Ethernet Switches Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Ethernet Switches Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Ethernet Switches Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Ethernet Switches Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Ethernet Switches in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Ethernet Switches Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethernet Switches Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Ethernet Switches Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Ethernet Switches Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Ethernet Switches Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Ethernet Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Ethernet Switches Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Ethernet Switches Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Ethernet Switches Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Ethernet Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Ethernet Switches Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Ethernet Switches Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Ethernet Switches Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Ethernet Switches Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Ethernet Switches Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Ethernet Switches Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Ethernet Switches Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Ethernet Switches Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Ethernet Switches Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Ethernet Switches in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Ethernet Switches Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Ethernet Switches: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Ethernet Switches Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Ethernet Switches Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethernet Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Ethernet Switches Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Ethernet Switches Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Ethernet Switches Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Ethernet Switches Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Ethernet Switches Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Ethernet Switches Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Ethernet Switches Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Ethernet Switches Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Ethernet Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Ethernet Switches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Ethernet Switches Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Ethernet Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Ethernet Switches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Ethernet Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Ethernet Switches Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Ethernet Switches Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Ethernet Switches Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Ethernet Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Ethernet Switches Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Ethernet Switches Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Ethernet Switches Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Ethernet Switches Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Ethernet Switches Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Ethernet Switches Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Ethernet Switches Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Ethernet Switches Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Ethernet Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Ethernet Switches Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Ethernet Switches Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Ethernet Switches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Ethernet Switches Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ethernet Switches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethernet Switches Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethernet Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethernet Switches Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Ethernet Switches Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Ethernet Switches Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Ethernet Switches Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Ethernet Switches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Ethernet Switches Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Ethernet Switches Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Ethernet Switches in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Ethernet Switches Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Ethernet Switches Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Ethernet Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Ethernet Switches Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Ethernet Switches Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Ethernet Switches Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Ethernet Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Ethernet Switches Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Ethernet Switches Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Ethernet Switches Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Ethernet Switches Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Ethernet Switches Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Ethernet Switches Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Ethernet Switches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Ethernet Switches Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Ethernet Switches Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Ethernet Switches Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Ethernet Switches Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Ethernet Switches Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Ethernet Switches Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Ethernet Switches Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Ethernet Switches Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Ethernet Switches Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Ethernet Switches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Ethernet Switches: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 170: Ethernet Switches Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethernet

Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Ethernet Switches Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Ethernet Switches Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Ethernet Switches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Ethernet Switches Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Ethernet Switches Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Ethernet Switches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Ethernet Switches Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Ethernet Switches Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethernet Switches in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Ethernet Switches Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Ethernet Switches Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Ethernet Switches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Ethernet Switches Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Ethernet Switches Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Ethernet Switches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Ethernet Switches Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Ethernet Switches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Ethernet Switches Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Ethernet Switches Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Ethernet Switches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Ethernet Switches Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Ethernet Switches Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Ethernet Switches Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALLIED TELESIS

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

D-LINK SYSTEMS, INC

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)

JUNIPER NETWORKS

LINKSYS

NETGEAR

TP-LINK TECHNOLOGIES

TRENDNET



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817627/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.