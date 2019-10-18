Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry

Thermoplastic Elastomers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Block Copolymers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.7 Billion by the year 2025, Block Copolymers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$299.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$255.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Block Copolymers will reach a market size of US$616.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arkema Group; Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation; BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Covestro AG; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Huntsman Corporation; Kolon Plastic, Inc.; KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG; Kraton Corporation; Kuraray America, Inc.; LCY Chemical Corporation (LCY Group); LG Chem; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; PolyOne Corporation; Royal DSM NV; RTP Company; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Sibur Holding PJSC; TARO PLAST S.p.a.; Teknor Apex Company; The Lubrizol Corporation; Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermoplastic Elastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Block Copolymers (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Block Copolymers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Block Copolymers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Blends (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Blends (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Blends (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Building & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Building & Construction (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Japanese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 104: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermoplastic

Elastomers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 164: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 170: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Iranian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Elastomers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Elastomers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARKEMA GROUP

ASAHI KASEI ADVANCE CORPORATION

BASF SE

CELANESE CORPORATION

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

COVESTRO AG

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

KOLON PLASTIC, INC.

KRAIBURG TPE GMBH & CO. KG

KRATON CORPORATION

LCY CHEMICAL CORPORATION (LCY GROUP)

LG CHEM

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

POLYONE CORPORATION

ROYAL DSM NV

RTP COMPANY

SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)

SIBUR HOLDING OJSC

TARO PLAST S.P.A.

TEKNOR APEX COMPANY

THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

ZYLOG PLASTALLOYS PVT. LTD..



V. CURATED RESEARCH

