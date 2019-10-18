Global Coated Fabrics Industry
Coated Fabrics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Polymer, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.3 Billion by the year 2025, Polymer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$262.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$213.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymer will reach a market size of US$993.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Canadian General Tower (CGT); ContiTech AG; Graniteville Specialty Fabrics; Mauritzon, Inc.; OMNOVA Solutions, Inc.; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Coated Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
CONTITECH AG
GRANITEVILLE SPECIALTY FABRICS
MAURITZON, INC.
OMNOVA SOLUTIONS
SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS - SOLAR GARD
V. CURATED RESEARCH
