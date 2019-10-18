Global Caps And Closures Industry
Caps And Closures market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 9%. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.9 Billion by the year 2025, Plastic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$687.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$564.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plastic will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amocor Limited; AptarGroup, Inc.; Bericap GmbH Co. & KG; Berry Global, Inc.; Crown Holdings, Inc.; Guala Closures SpA; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; RPC Group PLC; Silgan Holdings, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Caps And Closures Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Caps And Closures Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Caps And Closures Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Caps And Closures Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Plastic (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Plastic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Plastic (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Metal (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Metal (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Metal (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Materials (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Materials (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Caps (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Caps (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Caps (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Closures (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Closures (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Closures (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Food & Beverages (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Food & Beverages (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Pharmaceutical (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Pharmaceutical (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Cosmetics (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Cosmetics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Cosmetics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Caps And Closures Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: Caps And Closures Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 38: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Caps And Closures Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Caps And Closures Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 47: Caps And Closures Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Caps And Closures Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Caps And Closures Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Caps And Closures Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Caps And Closures Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Caps And Closures Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: Caps And Closures Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Caps And Closures Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Caps And Closures: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Caps And Closures Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Caps And
Closures in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Caps And Closures Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Caps And Closures Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Caps And
Closures Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Caps And Closures Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Caps And Closures Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Caps And Closures Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Caps And Closures in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Caps And Closures Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Caps And Closures Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 73: European Caps And Closures Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Caps And Closures Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Caps And Closures Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Caps And Closures Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: European Caps And Closures Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 78: Caps And Closures Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: European Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Caps And Closures Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Caps And Closures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Caps And Closures Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Caps And Closures Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Caps And Closures Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: French Caps And Closures Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Caps And Closures Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French Caps And Closures Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Caps And Closures Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Caps And Closures Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: German Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Caps And Closures Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: German Caps And Closures Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Caps And Closures Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Caps And Closures Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Caps And Closures Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Caps And Closures Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Caps And Closures Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Caps And
Closures Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 104: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Caps And Closures Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Caps And Closures Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Caps And Closures Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Caps And Closures in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Caps And Closures Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Caps And Closures Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 113: Caps And Closures Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Caps And Closures Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Caps And Closures: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Caps And Closures Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Caps And Closures Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caps And Closures in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Caps And Closures Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Caps And Closures Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 122: Caps And Closures Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Caps And Closures Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Spanish Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Caps And Closures Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Caps And Closures Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish Caps And Closures Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Caps And Closures Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 130: Caps And Closures Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 131: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Caps And Closures Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Caps And Closures Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Caps And Closures Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Europe Caps And Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 141: Caps And Closures Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Caps And Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Caps And Closures Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Caps And Closures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Caps And Closures Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Caps And Closures Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 149: Caps And Closures Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Caps And Closures Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Caps And Closures Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Caps And Closures Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Australian Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 161: Caps And Closures Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Caps And Closures Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Caps And Closures Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Caps And Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Caps And Closures Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Caps And Closures Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Caps And Closures Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 170: Caps And Closures Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Caps And Closures Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Indian Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Caps And Closures Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Caps And Closures Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian Caps And Closures Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Caps And Closures Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Caps And Closures Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Caps And Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 180: Caps And Closures Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Caps And Closures Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Caps And Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Caps And Closures Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Caps And Closures Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Caps And Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Caps And Closures Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 188: Caps And Closures Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market Share
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Caps And Closures:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Caps And Closures Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Caps And Closures in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Caps And Closures Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Caps And Closures Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Caps And Closures Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 197: Caps And Closures Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Caps And Closures Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caps And Closures Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 200: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Latin American Caps And Closures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Caps And Closures Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Caps And Closures Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Caps And Closures in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Caps And Closures Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Caps And Closures Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 209: Argentinean Caps And Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: Caps And Closures Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 212: Caps And Closures Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Caps And Closures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 215: Caps And Closures Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 217: Caps And Closures Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Caps And Closures Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Caps And Closures Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Caps And Closures Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Caps And Closures Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Caps And Closures Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Caps And Closures Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 226: Mexican Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 227: Caps And Closures Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Caps And Closures Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Caps And Closures Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Caps And Closures Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Caps And Closures Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Caps And Closures Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 234: Caps And Closures Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Caps And Closures Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 236: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Caps And Closures Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Caps And Closures Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Caps And Closures Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Caps And Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 245: Caps And Closures Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Caps And Closures Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 248: Caps And Closures Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Caps And Closures Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Caps And Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East Caps And Closures Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: Caps And Closures Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Caps And Closures Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 254: Caps And Closures Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Caps And Closures Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 257: Caps And Closures Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Caps And Closures Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Market for Caps And Closures: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 260: Caps And Closures Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Caps And
Closures in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 263: Iranian Caps And Closures Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 264: Caps And Closures Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 265: Caps And Closures Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 266: Israeli Caps And Closures Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 267: Caps And Closures Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 268: Israeli Caps And Closures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 269: Caps And Closures Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli Caps And Closures Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: Israeli Caps And Closures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 272: Caps And Closures Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli Caps And Closures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Caps And Closures Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 275: Caps And Closures Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 277: Saudi Arabian Caps And Closures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: Caps And Closures Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 279: Saudi Arabian Caps And Closures Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Caps And Closures in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 281: Caps And Closures Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 282: Saudi Arabian Caps And Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
