Identity Management Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12. 5%. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Identity Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817634/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.4 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$494.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$401.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud will reach a market size of US$219.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BMC Software, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Cognitec Systems GmbH; Gemalto NV; Hitachi Ltd.; Imprivata, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; NEC Corporation of America; NetIQ; Oracle Corporation; Quest Software, Inc.; Tibco Software, Inc.; Unisys Corporation; Verisign, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817634/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Identity Management Software Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Identity Management Software Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Identity Management Software Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cloud (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cloud (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Cloud (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Hybrid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Hybrid (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Hybrid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: On-Premise (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: On-Premise (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: On-Premise (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: BFSI (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: BFSI (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Energy, Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Energy, Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Energy, Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Education (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Education (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Education (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Identity Management Software Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Identity Management Software Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Identity Management Software Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Identity Management Software Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Identity Management Software Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Identity Management Software Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Identity Management Software Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 40: Canadian Identity Management Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Identity Management Software Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Identity Management Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Identity Management Software Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Identity

Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Identity Management Software Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Identity Management Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Identity Management Software Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Identity Management Software Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Identity Management Software in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Identity Management Software Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Identity Management Software Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Identity Management Software Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Identity Management Software Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Identity Management Software Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Identity Management Software Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Identity Management Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Identity Management Software Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Identity Management Software Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Identity Management Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Identity Management Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Identity Management Software Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Identity Management Software Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Identity Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Identity Management Software Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Identity Management Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Identity Management Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Identity Management Software Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Identity Management Software Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Identity Management Software in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Identity Management Software Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Identity Management

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Identity Management Software Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Identity Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Identity Management Software Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Identity Management Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Identity Management Software Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Identity Management Software Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 91: Spanish Identity Management Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: Identity Management Software Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Identity Management Software Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Identity Management Software Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Identity Management Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Identity Management Software Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Identity Management Software Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Identity Management Software

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 104: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 107: Identity Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Identity Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Identity Management Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Identity Management Software Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Identity Management Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Identity Management Software Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Identity Management Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Identity Management Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Identity Management Software Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Identity Management Software Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 124: Indian Identity Management Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Identity Management Software Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Identity Management Software Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Identity Management Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Identity Management Software Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Identity Management Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Identity Management

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Identity Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Identity Management Software Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Identity Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Identity Management

Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Identity Management Software Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Identity Management Software Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Identity Management Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Identity Management Software Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Identity Management Software Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Identity Management Software Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Identity Management Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Identity Management Software Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Identity Management Software Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Identity Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Identity Management Software Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Identity Management Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Identity Management Software

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Identity Management Software

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Identity Management Software

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Identity Management Software Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 171: Identity Management Software Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Identity Management Software Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Identity Management Software

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Identity Management Software Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Identity Management Software Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Identity Management Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Identity Management Software Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Identity

Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Identity Management Software Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Identity Management Software Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Identity Management Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Identity Management Software Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Identity Management Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Identity Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Identity Management Software Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Identity Management

Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Identity Management Software Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Identity Management Software Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Identity Management Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 202: Identity Management Software Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Identity Management Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Identity Management Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Identity Management Software

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Identity Management Software

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Identity Management Software Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Identity Management Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Identity Management Software Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Identity Management Software Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BMC SOFTWARE

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.

COGNITEC SYSTEMS GMBH

GEMALTO NV

HITACHI LTD.

IMPRIVATA

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

NEC CORPORATION OF AMERICA

NETIQ CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

QUEST SOFTWARE

TIBCO SOFTWARE, INC.

UNISYS CORPORATION

VERISIGN



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817634/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.