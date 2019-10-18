Global Specialty Films Industry
Specialty Films market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyester will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$497.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$429.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyester will reach a market size of US$813.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M India Ltd.; Altuglas International; American Durafilm Co., Inc.; Bemis Co., Inc.; Biaxis Oy Ltd.; Covestro AG; Eastman Kodak Company; Evonik Industries AG; Honeywell’s HydroBlock® barrier films; Penn Fibre, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Specialty Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Specialty Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Specialty Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Specialty Films Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polyester (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Polyester (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Nylon (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Nylon (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Nylon (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Resins (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Packaging (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Packaging (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Personal Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Personal Care (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Personal Care (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Specialty Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Specialty Films Market in the United States by Resin
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Specialty Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Specialty Films Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Specialty Films Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Specialty Films Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Specialty Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Specialty Films Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Specialty Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Specialty Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: Specialty Films Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Specialty Films Market in France by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by Resin
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Specialty Films Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Specialty Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Films: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Specialty Films Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market Share Analysis
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Specialty Films Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Specialty Films Market in Russia by Resin Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Specialty Films Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Specialty Films Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Films:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Specialty Films Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Specialty Films Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Specialty Films Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Specialty Films Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Specialty Films Market by Resin
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Specialty Films in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Specialty Films Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 152: Specialty Films Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Specialty Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Specialty Films Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Specialty Films Market in Brazil by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Latin America by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Specialty Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 191: Specialty Films Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Specialty Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 194: Specialty Films Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Films in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Specialty Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Specialty Films Market in Africa by Resin Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M INDIA LTD.
AMERICAN DURAFILM CO., INC.
BEMIS CO., INC.
BIAXIS OY LTD.
COVESTRO AG
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
HONEYWELL’S HYDROBLOCK® BARRIER FILMS
PENN FIBRE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.