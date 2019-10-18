Specialty Films market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyester will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$497.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$429.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyester will reach a market size of US$813.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M India Ltd.; Altuglas International; American Durafilm Co., Inc.; Bemis Co., Inc.; Biaxis Oy Ltd.; Covestro AG; Eastman Kodak Company; Evonik Industries AG; Honeywell’s HydroBlock® barrier films; Penn Fibre, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Specialty Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Specialty Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Specialty Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Specialty Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polyester (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polyester (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Nylon (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Nylon (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Nylon (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Resins (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Packaging (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Packaging (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Personal Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Personal Care (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Personal Care (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Specialty Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Specialty Films Market in the United States by Resin

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Specialty Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty

Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Specialty Films Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Specialty Films Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Specialty Films Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Specialty Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Specialty Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Specialty Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Specialty Films Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Specialty Films Market in France by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Specialty Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Specialty Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Specialty Films Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Specialty Films Market in Russia by Resin Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Specialty Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Specialty Films Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Specialty Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Specialty Films Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Specialty Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Specialty Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Specialty Films Market by Resin

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Specialty Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Specialty Films Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Specialty Films Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Specialty Films Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Specialty Films Market in Brazil by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Latin America by

Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Specialty Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty

Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Specialty Films Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Specialty Films Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Specialty Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Specialty Films Market in Africa by Resin Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M INDIA LTD.

AMERICAN DURAFILM CO., INC.

BEMIS CO., INC.

BIAXIS OY LTD.

COVESTRO AG

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

HONEYWELL’S HYDROBLOCK® BARRIER FILMS

PENN FIBRE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.