There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,030 in the last 365 days.

Global Specialty Films Industry

Specialty Films market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyester will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$497.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$429.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyester will reach a market size of US$813.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M India Ltd.; Altuglas International; American Durafilm Co., Inc.; Bemis Co., Inc.; Biaxis Oy Ltd.; Covestro AG; Eastman Kodak Company; Evonik Industries AG; Honeywell’s HydroBlock® barrier films; Penn Fibre, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Specialty Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Specialty Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Specialty Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Specialty Films Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polyester (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Polyester (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Nylon (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Nylon (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Nylon (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Resins (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Packaging (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Packaging (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Personal Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Personal Care (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Personal Care (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Specialty Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Specialty Films Market in the United States by Resin
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Specialty Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Specialty Films Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Specialty Films Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Specialty Films Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Specialty Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Specialty Films Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Specialty Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Specialty Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: Specialty Films Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Specialty Films Market in France by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by Resin
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Specialty Films Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Specialty Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Films: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Specialty Films Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market Share Analysis
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Specialty Films Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Specialty Films Market in Russia by Resin Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Specialty Films Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Specialty Films Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Films:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Specialty Films Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Specialty Films Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Specialty Films Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Specialty Films Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Specialty Films Market by Resin
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Specialty Films in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Specialty Films Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 152: Specialty Films Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Specialty Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Specialty Films Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Specialty Films Market in Brazil by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Latin America by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Specialty Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty
Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 191: Specialty Films Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Specialty Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 194: Specialty Films Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Films in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Specialty Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Specialty Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Specialty Films Market in Africa by Resin Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

3M INDIA LTD.
AMERICAN DURAFILM CO., INC.
BEMIS CO., INC.
BIAXIS OY LTD.
COVESTRO AG
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
HONEYWELL’S HYDROBLOCK® BARRIER FILMS
PENN FIBRE

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.