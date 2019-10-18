Global Cocoa Industry
Cocoa market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 4%. Dutch, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cocoa Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817639/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Dutch will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$105.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$84 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dutch will reach a market size of US$615.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$783.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Archer Daniels Midland Company; Barry Callebaut AG; Blommer Chocolate Company; Cargill, Inc.; Carlyle Cocoa; Cemoi Group; Jindal Cocoa; Mars, Inc.; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Nestle SA; Puratos NV; United Cocoa Processor, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817639/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cocoa Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cocoa Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cocoa Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cocoa Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Dutch (Process Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Dutch (Process Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Dutch (Process Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Natural (Process Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Natural (Process Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Natural (Process Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cocoa Powder (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cocoa Powder (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cocoa Powder (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cocoa Butter (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cocoa Butter (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cocoa Butter (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Cocoa Liquor (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cocoa Liquor (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Cocoa Liquor (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cocoa Beans (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cocoa Beans (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Cocoa Beans (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Confectionery (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Confectionery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Confectionery (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Functional Food (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Functional Food (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Functional Food (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Bakery Items (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Bakery Items (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Bakery Items (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Pharmaceutical (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Pharmaceutical (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Cosmetics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Cosmetics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Cosmetics (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Beverages (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 38: Beverages (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Beverages (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cocoa Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Cocoa Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Process Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Cocoa Market in the United States by Process Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Cocoa Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Cocoa Market in the United States by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Cocoa Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Cocoa Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Cocoa Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Process Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Cocoa Historic Market Review by Process Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Cocoa Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Process Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Cocoa Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Cocoa Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Cocoa Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Cocoa Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Cocoa: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Process Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Cocoa Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Process Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Process Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Cocoa: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Cocoa Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cocoa in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Japanese Cocoa Market in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 66: Cocoa Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Cocoa Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Process Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Cocoa Market by Process Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Cocoa Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Cocoa Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Cocoa in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Cocoa Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cocoa Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European Cocoa Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Cocoa Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Cocoa Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Process Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Cocoa Market in Europe in US$ Million by Process
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Cocoa Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Cocoa Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Cocoa Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: Cocoa Market in France by Process Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French Cocoa Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Process Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Cocoa Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: French Cocoa Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Cocoa Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Cocoa Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Cocoa Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: Cocoa Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: German Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Process Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Cocoa Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Cocoa Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: German Cocoa Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Cocoa Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Process Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Cocoa Market by Process Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Cocoa Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Cocoa Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Demand for Cocoa in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Cocoa Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Cocoa: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Cocoa Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Process Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Cocoa Market Share Analysis by
Process Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Cocoa: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Cocoa Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cocoa in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Cocoa Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Cocoa Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Process Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Cocoa Historic Market Review by Process Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Cocoa Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Process Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Cocoa Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Cocoa Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish Cocoa Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Cocoa Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Cocoa Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Process Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Cocoa Market in Russia by Process Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Cocoa Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Cocoa Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Cocoa Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Cocoa Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Cocoa Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Process Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Cocoa Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Process Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by
Process Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Cocoa Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Cocoa Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Cocoa Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Cocoa Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 152: Cocoa Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Cocoa Market in Asia-Pacific by Process Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Cocoa Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Cocoa Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Cocoa Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Cocoa Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Cocoa Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Cocoa Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Cocoa Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Cocoa Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Cocoa Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Process Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Cocoa Historic Market Review by Process Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Cocoa Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Process Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Cocoa Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Cocoa Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian Cocoa Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Cocoa Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: Indian Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Cocoa Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Process Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Cocoa Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Cocoa Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cocoa: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Cocoa Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Process Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Share Analysis by
Process Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cocoa: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Cocoa Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cocoa in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Cocoa Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Cocoa Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 200: Cocoa Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Cocoa Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Cocoa Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Process Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Cocoa Market by Process Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Cocoa Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Cocoa Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Cocoa in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Cocoa Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Process Type: 2018-2025
Table 212: Cocoa Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Process
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 215: Cocoa Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Cocoa Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Cocoa Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Cocoa Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 220: Cocoa Market in Brazil by Process Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Cocoa Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Cocoa Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Cocoa Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Cocoa Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Cocoa Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Cocoa Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 229: Cocoa Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Cocoa Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Cocoa Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Cocoa Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Cocoa Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Process Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Cocoa Market in Rest of Latin America by Process
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Cocoa Market Share Breakdown
by Process Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Cocoa Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Cocoa Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Cocoa Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Cocoa Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Cocoa Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: Cocoa Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 248: Cocoa Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Process Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East Cocoa Historic Market by Process
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: Cocoa Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Process Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East Cocoa Historic Market by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Cocoa Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Cocoa Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Cocoa Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 258: The Middle East Cocoa Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Market for Cocoa: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Process Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 260: Cocoa Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Process Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Process Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Market for Cocoa: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 263: Cocoa Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Iranian Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cocoa in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Iranian Cocoa Market in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 267: Cocoa Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 268: Israeli Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Process Type: 2018-2025
Table 269: Cocoa Market in Israel in US$ Million by Process
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Process
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: Israeli Cocoa Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 272: Cocoa Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Israeli Cocoa Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 275: Cocoa Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 276: Israeli Cocoa Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 277: Saudi Arabian Cocoa Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Process Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 279: Saudi Arabian Cocoa Market by Process Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 280: Saudi Arabian Cocoa Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: Cocoa Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 282: Saudi Arabian Cocoa Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 283: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cocoa in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 284: Cocoa Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 285: Saudi Arabian Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 286: Cocoa Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 287: United Arab Emirates Cocoa Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 288: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Process Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 289: Cocoa Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 290: United Arab Emirates Cocoa Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 291: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 292: Cocoa Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 293: United Arab Emirates Cocoa Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 294: Cocoa Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 295: Cocoa Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 296: Rest of Middle East Cocoa Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Process Type: 2009-2017
Table 297: Rest of Middle East Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by
Process Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 298: Cocoa Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 299: Rest of Middle East Cocoa Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 300: Rest of Middle East Cocoa Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 301: Cocoa Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817639/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.