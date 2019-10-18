Global Uranium Industry

Uranium market worldwide is projected to grow by 11. 5 Thousand Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 2%. Uranium, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 90.7 Thousand Tons by the year 2025, Uranium will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 463.8 Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 344.2 Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Uranium will reach a market size of 5.8 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 3.1 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ARMZ Uranium Holding Co.; BHP Group Limited; Cameco Corp.; China National Nuclear Corporation; Energy Asia Group Pte., Ltd.; NAC Kazatomprom JSC; Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combinat State Company; Orano; Paladin Energy Ltd.; Rio Tinto PLC; Uranium One Inc.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Uranium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Uranium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Uranium Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Tons

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Uranium Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Uranium Market Estimates and Projections

in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Uranium Market in the United States: A Historic Review

in Tons for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Uranium Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Uranium Historic Market Review in Tons:

2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Uranium: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Uranium Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Tons for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Uranium Market Growth Prospects in Tons for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Uranium Historic Market Analysis in China in Tons:

2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Uranium Market Demand Scenario in Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Uranium Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Uranium Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Uranium Market in France: Estimates and Projections

in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Uranium Historic Market Scenario in Tons:

2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Uranium Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Uranium Historic Market Analysis in Tons:

2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Uranium Market Growth Prospects in Tons for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Uranium Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Tons:

2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Uranium: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Uranium Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Tons for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Uranium Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Uranium Historic Market Review in Tons:

2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Uranium Market Estimates and Projections in

Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Uranium Market in Russia: A Historic Review in Tons

for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Uranium Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons: 2018-2025

Table 28: Uranium Market in Rest of Europe in Tons: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Uranium Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Uranium Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Uranium Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Uranium Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Uranium Historic Market Analysis in Tons:

2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Uranium Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Uranium Historic Market Review in Tons:

2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Uranium Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Uranium Historic Market Analysis in

Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Uranium: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Uranium Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Tons for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Uranium Market Trends by

Region/Country in Tons: 2018-2025

Table 41: Uranium Market in Latin America in Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Uranium Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Uranium Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons: 2018-2025

Table 44: Uranium Market in Argentina in Tons: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Uranium Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections

in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Uranium Historic Market Scenario in Tons:

2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Uranium Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Uranium Historic Market Analysis in Tons:

2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Uranium Market Estimates and

Projections in Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Uranium Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic

Review in Tons for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Uranium Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Uranium Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Tons: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Uranium Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Uranium: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Uranium Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Tons for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Uranium Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons: 2018-2025

Table 57: Uranium Market in Israel in Tons: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Uranium Market Growth Prospects in Tons

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Uranium Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Tons: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Uranium Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Uranium Historic Market Analysis

in Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Uranium Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Uranium Historic Market Analysis

in Tons: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Uranium Market Estimates and Projections in

Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Uranium Market in Africa: A Historic Review in Tons

for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



ARMZ URANIUM HOLDING CO.

BHP GROUP LIMITED

CAMECO

CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR CORPORATION

ENERGY ASIA GROUP PTE., LTD.

NAC KAZATOMPROM JSC

NAVOI MINING & METALLURGY COMBINAT

ORANO

PALADIN ENERGY LTD.

RIO TINTO PLC.

URANIUM ONE INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817642/?utm_source=GNW



