Global MP3 Players Industry
MP3 Players market worldwide is projected to grow by 25. 8 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 3%. Flash MP3 Players, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 110.2 Million Units by the year 2025, Flash MP3 Players will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 980.2 Thousand Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 767.6 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flash MP3 Players will reach a market size of 6.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 7 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple Inc.; Sony Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Western Digital Crop.; Pyle Audio Inc.;
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
MP3 Players Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: MP3 Players Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: MP3 Players Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: MP3 Players Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Flash MP3 Players (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Flash MP3 Players (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Flash MP3 Players (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: HDD MP3 Players (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: HDD MP3 Players (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: HDD MP3 Players (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US MP3 Players Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States MP3 Players Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: MP3 Players Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian MP3 Players Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Units by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian MP3 Players Historic Market Review by Type
in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 15: MP3 Players Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for MP3 Players: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: MP3 Players Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand Units by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese MP3 Players Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese MP3 Players Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: MP3 Players Historic Market Analysis in China in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese MP3 Players Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European MP3 Players Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European MP3 Players Market Demand Scenario in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: MP3 Players Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European MP3 Players Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European MP3 Players Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Units by Type: 2018-2025
Table 26: MP3 Players Market in Europe in Thousand Units by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: MP3 Players Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French MP3 Players Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: French MP3 Players Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: MP3 Players Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: German MP3 Players Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: German MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian MP3 Players Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: MP3 Players Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian MP3 Players Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for MP3 Players: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: MP3 Players Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom MP3 Players Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish MP3 Players Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish MP3 Players Historic Market Review by Type in
Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 42: MP3 Players Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian MP3 Players Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: MP3 Players Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe MP3 Players Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: MP3 Players Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand
Units by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific MP3 Players Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: MP3 Players Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific MP3 Players Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: MP3 Players Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific MP3 Players Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific MP3 Players Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: MP3 Players Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Australian MP3 Players Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian MP3 Players Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian MP3 Players Historic Market Review by Type in
Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 60: MP3 Players Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: MP3 Players Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean MP3 Players Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: MP3 Players Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for MP3 Players: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: MP3 Players Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific MP3 Players Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American MP3 Players Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
Table 68: MP3 Players Market in Latin America in Thousand Units
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American MP3 Players Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American MP3 Players Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: MP3 Players Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American MP3 Players Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean MP3 Players Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: MP3 Players Market in Argentina in Thousand Units by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: MP3 Players Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian MP3 Players Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian MP3 Players Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: MP3 Players Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican MP3 Players Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America MP3 Players Market Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: MP3 Players Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America MP3 Players Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East MP3 Players Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: MP3 Players Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East MP3 Players Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East MP3 Players Historic Market by Type
in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 90: MP3 Players Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for MP3 Players: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: MP3 Players Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand Units by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian MP3 Players Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli MP3 Players Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: MP3 Players Market in Israel in Thousand Units by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian MP3 Players Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: MP3 Players Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian MP3 Players Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: MP3 Players Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates MP3 Players Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: MP3 Players Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: MP3 Players Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East MP3 Players Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East MP3 Players Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African MP3 Players Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: MP3 Players Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 108: African MP3 Players Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE, INC.
SONY CORPORATION
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
PYLE AUDIO
V. CURATED RESEARCH
