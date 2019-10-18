Global Organic Foods & Beverages Industry

Organic Foods & Beverages market worldwide is projected to grow by US$226 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14. 8%. Organic Foods, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$189.8 Billion by the year 2025, Organic Foods will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Organic Foods will reach a market size of US$14.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$40 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.; Cargill, Inc.; Everest Organics Limited; General Mills, Inc.; Organic Valley Family of Farms; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; United Natural Foods, Inc.; WhiteWave Foods Company; Whole Foods Market IP L.P.





