Global Cable Modem Equipment Industry

Cable Modem Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 2%. External Cable Modem, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, External Cable Modem will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, External Cable Modem will reach a market size of US$186.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$947.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arcadyan Technology Corporation; ARRIS International Limited; Askey Computer Corporation; CastleNet Technology, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; D-Link Corporation; Lindsay Broadband Inc.; MTRLC LLC; NETGEAR, Inc.; Technicolor; Tekfun Co., Ltd.; TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.; Zoom Telephonics, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cable Modem Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION

ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
ARRIS INTERNATIONAL, PLC.
ASKEY COMPUTER CORPORATION
CASTLENET TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
D-LINK CORPORATION
LINDSAY BROADBAND INC.
MTRLC LLC
NETGEAR
TECHNICOLOR SA
TEKFUN CO., LTD.
TP-LINK TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
