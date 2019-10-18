Global Nanofilms Industry

Nanofilms market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13. 5%. Established Nanofilms, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.1 Billion by the year 2025, Established Nanofilms will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$172.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$211 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Established Nanofilms will reach a market size of US$369.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$774.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Thin Films; Cosmo Films Ltd.; Metatechnica; Nano Labs; Nanofilm Technologies International Pte., Ltd. (NTI)





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanofilms Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nanofilms Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nanofilms Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nanofilms Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Established Nanofilms (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Established Nanofilms (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Established Nanofilms (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Emerging Nanofilms (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Emerging Nanofilms (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Emerging Nanofilms (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Microelectronics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Microelectronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Microelectronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Information Storage (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Information Storage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Information Storage (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Medical Devices (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Medical Devices (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Medical Devices (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nanofilms Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Nanofilms Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Nanofilms Market in the United States by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Nanofilms Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Nanofilms Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Nanofilms Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Nanofilms Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Nanofilms Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Nanofilms Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Nanofilms Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Nanofilms: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Nanofilms Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanofilms

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Nanofilms Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 39: Nanofilms Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Nanofilms Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Nanofilms Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Nanofilms Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Nanofilms in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Nanofilms Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nanofilms Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Nanofilms Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Nanofilms Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Nanofilms Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Nanofilms Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 50: Nanofilms Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Nanofilms Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Nanofilms Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Nanofilms Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Nanofilms Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Nanofilms Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Nanofilms Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Nanofilms Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Nanofilms Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German Nanofilms Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Nanofilms Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Nanofilms Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Nanofilms Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Nanofilms Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Nanofilms Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Nanofilms Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Nanofilms in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Nanofilms Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Nanofilms: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Nanofilms Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nanofilms in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Nanofilms Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Nanofilms Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Nanofilms Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 80: Nanofilms Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Nanofilms Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Nanofilms Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Nanofilms Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Nanofilms Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Nanofilms Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Nanofilms Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Nanofilms Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Nanofilms Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Nanofilms Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Nanofilms Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Nanofilms Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Nanofilms Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADVANCED THIN FILMS

COSMO FILMS LTD.

METATECHNICA

NANO LABS

NANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL PTE., LTD. (NTI)



V. CURATED RESEARCH

