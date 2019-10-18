Global Learning Management Systems Industry
Learning Management Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20. 3%. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Learning Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817654/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.3 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$869.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Absorb Software, Inc.; Adobe Inc.; Blackboard, Inc.; Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.; Crossknowledge; D2L Corporation; Docebo SpA; Epignosis LLC; G-Cube; IBM Corporation; Instructure, Inc.; iSpring Solutions, Inc.; Knowledge Anywhere; Lattitude CG; McGraw-Hill Education; MPS Limited; Oracle Corporation; Paradiso Solutions LLC; Pearson PLC; Saba Software, Inc.; SAP SE; Schoology; SkyPrep, Inc.; SumTotal Systems LLC; Upside Learning Solutions Pvt., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817654/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Learning Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Learning Management Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Learning Management Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Learning Management Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Cloud (Deployment Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Cloud (Deployment Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Academic (User Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Academic (User Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Academic (User Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Corporate (User Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Corporate (User Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Corporate (User Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Learning Management Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 17: Learning Management Systems Market in the United
States by Deployment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 18: United States Learning Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Learning Management Systems Market in the United
States by User Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Learning Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by User Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Learning Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Deployment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Learning Management Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Learning Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Review by User Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Learning Management Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Learning Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Deployment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Learning Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Learning Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Learning Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by User Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by User Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Learning Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Deployment Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Learning Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Learning Management Systems Market by
Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Learning Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by User Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Learning Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by User Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Learning Management Systems Market by User
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Learning Management Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: European Learning Management Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Learning Management Systems Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Learning Management Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Learning Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2018-2025
Table 44: Learning Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Deployment Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Learning Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Learning Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Learning Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by User Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Learning Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by User Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Learning Management Systems Market in France by
Deployment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Learning Management Systems Market in France by User
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by User Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by User Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Learning Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Learning Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Learning Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by User Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by User Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Learning Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by User Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Learning Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Deployment Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Learning Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Learning Management Systems Market by
Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 64: Italian Learning Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by User Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Learning Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by User Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Learning Management Systems Market by User
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Learning Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Deployment Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Learning Management Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Learning Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Learning Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by User Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Learning Management Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by User Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Learning Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by User Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Type:
2018-2025
Table 74: Learning Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Deployment Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Europe Learning Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Learning Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by User Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Learning Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by User Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Learning Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Deployment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Learning Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
User Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by User Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by User Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: Rest of World Learning Management Systems Historic
Market Review by Deployment Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Learning Management Systems Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Rest of World Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Rest of World Learning Management Systems Historic
Market Review by User Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Learning Management Systems Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABSORB SOFTWARE INC.
ADOBE INC.
BLACKBOARD
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND
CROSSKNOWLEDGE NORTH AMERICA
D2L CORPORATION
DOCEBO SPA
EPIGNOSIS LLC
IBM CORPORATION
INSTRUCTURE, INC.
ISPRING SOLUTIONS, INC.
KNOWLEDGE ANYWHERE
MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION
MPS LIMITED
ORACLE CORPORATION
PARADISO SOLUTIONS LLC
PEARSON PLC
SABA SOFTWARE, INC.
SAP SE
SCHOOLOGY
SKYPREP, INC.
SUMTOTAL SYSTEMS LLC
UPSIDE LEARNING SOLUTIONS PVT., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817654/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.