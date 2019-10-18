Nano-Magnetic Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 6%. Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nano-Magnetic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817655/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.4 Billion by the year 2025, Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$211.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$212 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sensors will reach a market size of US$316.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$792.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Fujitsu Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; LG Electronics, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817655/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nano-Magnetic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nano-Magnetic Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nano-Magnetic Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Sensors (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Separation (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Separation (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Separation (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Data Storage (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Data Storage (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Data Storage (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Medical & Genetics (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Medical & Genetics (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Medical & Genetics (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Electronics & IT (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Electronics & IT (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Electronics & IT (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Energy (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Environment (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Environment (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Environment (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 31: United States Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Nano-Magnetic Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Nano-Magnetic Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nano-Magnetic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Nano-Magnetic Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Nano-Magnetic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Nano-Magnetic Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Nano-Magnetic Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nano-Magnetic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Nano-Magnetic Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Nano-Magnetic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 103: Rest of World Nano-Magnetic Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 104: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of World Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



FUJITSU LIMITED

IBM CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

LG ELECTRONICS, INC.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817655/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.