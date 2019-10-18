Ovulation Test market worldwide is projected to grow by US$366. 2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 3%. Urine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ovulation Test Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817660/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$943.5 Million by the year 2025, Urine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Urine will reach a market size of US$54 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$105.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Accuquik Test Kits; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Fairhaven Health LLC; Fertility Focus Limited; Geratherm Medical AG; HiLin Life Products, Inc.; Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (NLL); Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.; SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817660/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ovulation Test Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ovulation Test Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ovulation Test Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ovulation Test Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Urine (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Urine (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Urine (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Saliva (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Saliva (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Saliva (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Fertility Centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Fertility Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Fertility Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Home Care (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Home Care (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Home Care (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ovulation Test Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Ovulation Test Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Ovulation Test Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Ovulation Test Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Ovulation Test Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Ovulation Test Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Ovulation Test Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Ovulation Test Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Ovulation Test: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Ovulation Test Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ovulation

Test in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Ovulation Test Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Ovulation Test Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Ovulation Test Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Ovulation Test Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Ovulation Test in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Ovulation Test Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ovulation Test Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Ovulation Test Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Ovulation Test Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Ovulation Test Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Ovulation Test Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Ovulation Test Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Ovulation Test Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Ovulation Test Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Ovulation Test Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Ovulation Test Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Ovulation Test Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Ovulation Test Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Ovulation Test Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Ovulation Test Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Ovulation Test Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Ovulation Test Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Ovulation Test Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Ovulation Test in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Ovulation Test Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Ovulation Test: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Ovulation Test Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ovulation Test in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Ovulation Test Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Ovulation Test Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Ovulation Test Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Ovulation Test Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Ovulation Test Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Ovulation Test Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Ovulation Test Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Ovulation Test Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Ovulation Test Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Ovulation Test Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 99: Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Ovulation Test Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Ovulation Test Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Ovulation Test Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Ovulation Test Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Ovulation Test Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ovulation Test Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Ovulation Test Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Ovulation Test Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Ovulation Test Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Ovulation Test Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Ovulation Test Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Ovulation Test Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Ovulation Test Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Ovulation Test Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: Ovulation Test Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Ovulation Test Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Ovulation Test Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Ovulation Test Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Ovulation Test Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Ovulation Test Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Ovulation Test Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ovulation Test:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Ovulation Test Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ovulation Test Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ovulation Test in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ovulation Test Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Ovulation Test Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Ovulation Test Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 140: Ovulation Test Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Ovulation Test Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Ovulation Test Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Ovulation Test Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Ovulation Test in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Ovulation Test Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Ovulation Test Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Ovulation Test Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Ovulation Test Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Ovulation Test Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Ovulation Test Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Ovulation Test Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Ovulation Test Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Ovulation Test Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Ovulation Test Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Ovulation Test Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Ovulation Test Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ovulation Test Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Ovulation Test Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Ovulation Test Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Ovulation Test Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Ovulation Test Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 171: Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Ovulation Test Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Ovulation Test Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Ovulation Test Historic Market by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Ovulation Test Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Ovulation Test Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Ovulation Test Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Ovulation Test: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Ovulation Test Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ovulation

Test in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Ovulation Test Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Ovulation Test Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Ovulation Test Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Ovulation Test Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Ovulation Test Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Ovulation Test Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Ovulation Test Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Ovulation Test Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ovulation Test Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ovulation Test in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Ovulation Test Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Ovulation Test Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ovulation Test Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Ovulation Test Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Ovulation Test Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Ovulation Test Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Ovulation Test Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Ovulation Test Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ovulation Test Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Ovulation Test Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Ovulation Test Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Ovulation Test Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Ovulation Test Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Ovulation Test Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Ovulation Test Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Ovulation Test Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Ovulation Test Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 216: Ovulation Test Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACCUQUIK? TEST KITS

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

FAIRHAVEN HEALTH

FERTILITY FOCUS LIMITED

GERATHERM MEDICAL AG

HILIN LIFE PRODUCTS, INC.

NECTAR LIFESCIENCES

PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

SPD SWISS PRECISION DIAGNOSTICS GMBH



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817660/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.