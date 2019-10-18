Global Trauma Devices Industry

Trauma Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 8%. Internal Fixators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Internal Fixators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$122 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$106.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Internal Fixators will reach a market size of US$336.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$921.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acumed LLC; Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions; Bioretec Ltd.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; DePuy Synthes; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation; Smith & Nephew PLC; Stryker Corporation; Wright Medical Group NV; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Trauma Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Trauma Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Trauma Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Internal Fixators (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Internal Fixators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Internal Fixators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: External Fixators (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: External Fixators (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: External Fixators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Trauma Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Trauma Devices Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Trauma Devices Market in the United States by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Trauma Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: Trauma Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Trauma Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Trauma

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Trauma Devices Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Trauma Devices Market by Surgical Site:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Trauma Devices Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Trauma Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Trauma Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Trauma Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Trauma Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Trauma Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018-2025

Table 65: Trauma Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Trauma Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: Trauma Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Trauma Devices Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Trauma Devices Market in France by Surgical Site:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 84: German Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 88: Italian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Trauma Devices Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Italian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Trauma Devices Market by Surgical Site:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Italian Demand for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Trauma Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Trauma Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Trauma Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Trauma Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Trauma Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis

by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Trauma Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 106: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Spanish Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 108: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Spanish Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 115: Russian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Trauma Devices Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Russian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Russian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Trauma Devices Market in Russia by Surgical Site: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: Russian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Russian Trauma Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 123: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 125: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018-2025

Table 128: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 131: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 134: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Surgical

Site: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 145: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Australian Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Australian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Australian Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 150: Australian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Australian Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 154: Indian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Indian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 156: Trauma Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Indian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Indian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: Trauma Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Indian Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Trauma Devices Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 162: Indian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 163: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 168: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Trauma Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Trauma Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share

Analysis by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 181: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 182: Trauma Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Latin American Trauma Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 189: Latin American Trauma Devices Market by Surgical

Site: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Latin American Demand for Trauma Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Trauma Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 193: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 194: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018-2025

Table 197: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Argentinean Trauma Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 200: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 202: Trauma Devices Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Trauma Devices Market in Brazil by Surgical Site:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 206: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 207: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 209: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 211: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Mexican Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Mexican Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Mexican Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 216: Mexican Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Mexican Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 220: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018

to 2025

Table 224: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 225: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 228: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 229: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 230: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 231: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 232: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: The Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 234: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 235: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: The Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market by

Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 237: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 238: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 241: Iranian Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 242: Trauma Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 243: Iranian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Iranian Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Trauma Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period

2009-2017

Table 246: Iranian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Trauma

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Iranian Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 249: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 250: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 251: Trauma Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018-2025

Table 254: Trauma Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Israeli Trauma Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 257: Trauma Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 258: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 259: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 260: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 261: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 262: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 264: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market by Surgical

Site: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand for Trauma Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 266: Trauma Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 267: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 268: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 270: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017

Table 273: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 276: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 277: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: Rest of Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 279: Rest of Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical

Site for the Period 2018-2025



