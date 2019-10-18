Global Trauma Devices Industry
Trauma Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 8%. Internal Fixators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trauma Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817662/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Internal Fixators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$122 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$106.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Internal Fixators will reach a market size of US$336.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$921.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acumed LLC; Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions; Bioretec Ltd.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; DePuy Synthes; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation; Smith & Nephew PLC; Stryker Corporation; Wright Medical Group NV; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817662/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Trauma Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Trauma Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Trauma Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Internal Fixators (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Internal Fixators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Internal Fixators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: External Fixators (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: External Fixators (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: External Fixators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Trauma Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Trauma Devices Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Trauma Devices Market in the United States by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Trauma Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Trauma Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Trauma Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Trauma
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Trauma Devices Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Trauma Devices Market by Surgical Site:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Trauma Devices Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Trauma Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Trauma Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Trauma Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Trauma Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Trauma Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018-2025
Table 65: Trauma Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Trauma Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: Trauma Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Trauma Devices Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Trauma Devices Market in France by Surgical Site:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: German Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Trauma Devices Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Italian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Trauma Devices Market by Surgical Site:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Italian Demand for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Trauma Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Trauma Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Trauma Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Trauma Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Trauma Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis
by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Trauma Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 106: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Spanish Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spanish Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 114: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Trauma Devices Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: Russian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Russian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Trauma Devices Market in Russia by Surgical Site: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: Russian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Russian Trauma Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 125: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018-2025
Table 128: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 131: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 134: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Surgical
Site: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Australian Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Australian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Australian Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 150: Australian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 154: Indian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Indian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 156: Trauma Devices Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Indian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Indian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: Trauma Devices Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Indian Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Trauma Devices Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 162: Indian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 163: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 168: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Trauma Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Trauma Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share
Analysis by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 182: Trauma Devices Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Trauma Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Trauma Devices Market by Surgical
Site: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Trauma Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Trauma Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 193: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 194: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018-2025
Table 197: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Argentinean Trauma Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 200: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 202: Trauma Devices Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Trauma Devices Market in Brazil by Surgical Site:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 207: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 211: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Mexican Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Mexican Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mexican Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 216: Mexican Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 220: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018
to 2025
Table 224: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 228: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 229: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 230: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 231: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 232: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: The Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 234: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 235: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: The Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market by
Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 237: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 238: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 241: Iranian Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 242: Trauma Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 243: Iranian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Iranian Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 245: Trauma Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period
2009-2017
Table 246: Iranian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Trauma
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Iranian Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 249: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 250: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 251: Trauma Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2018-2025
Table 254: Trauma Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Israeli Trauma Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 257: Trauma Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 259: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 260: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 261: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 262: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025
Table 263: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 264: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market by Surgical
Site: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand for Trauma Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Trauma Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 268: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 270: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Surgical Site for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2009-2017
Table 273: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Surgical Site: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 276: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 277: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: Rest of Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 279: Rest of Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical
Site for the Period 2018-2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817662/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.