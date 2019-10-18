Global Medical Plastics Industry

Medical Plastics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 7%. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Polyethylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$336.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$291.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyethylene will reach a market size of US$541.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amcor Ltd.; BASF SE; Baxter International, Inc.; Bayer AG; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Dow Inc.; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation; Tekni-Plex, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Plastics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Medical Plastics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polyethylene (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polyethylene (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polyethylene (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Polypropylene (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Polypropylene (Material) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Polypropylene (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Engineering Plastics (Material) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Engineering Plastics (Material) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Engineering Plastics (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Silicon (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Silicon (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Silicon (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: PVC (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: PVC (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: PVC (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Diagnostic Instruments (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Diagnostic Instruments (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Diagnostic Instruments (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Disposables (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Disposables (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Disposables (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Syringes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Syringes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Syringes (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Catheters (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Catheters (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Catheters (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Implants (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Implants (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Implants (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Surgical Instruments (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Surgical Instruments (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Surgical Instruments (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Drug Delivery Devices (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 38: Drug Delivery Devices (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 39: Drug Delivery Devices (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: Medical Plastics Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 41: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Medical Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 47: Medical Plastics Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Medical Plastics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Medical Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Medical Plastics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 53: Medical Plastics Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Medical Plastics Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 59: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Medical Plastics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Medical Plastics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Medical Plastics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Medical Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Medical Plastics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Medical Plastics Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 68: European Medical Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 69: Medical Plastics Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: European Medical Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Medical Plastics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: Medical Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Medical Plastics Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: French Medical Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Medical Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Medical Plastics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: German Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 80: Medical Plastics Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: German Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Medical Plastics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Medical Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 86: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Italian Demand for Medical Plastics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Medical Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 92: Medical Plastics Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Medical Plastics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 98: Medical Plastics Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Medical Plastics Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Spanish Medical Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Medical Plastics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 102: Spanish Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 103: Medical Plastics Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 104: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Russian Medical Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Medical Plastics Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Europe Medical Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 111: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Rest of Europe Medical Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Medical Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 116: Medical Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Medical Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Medical Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Australian Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 125: Medical Plastics Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Medical Plastics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Medical Plastics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Australian Medical Plastics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 130: Indian Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 131: Medical Plastics Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Medical Plastics Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Indian Medical Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Medical Plastics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 135: Indian Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Medical Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Medical Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 138: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Medical Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean Medical Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 143: Medical Plastics Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Medical Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Medical Plastics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 149: Medical Plastics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Medical Plastics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 152: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Latin American Demand for Medical Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Medical Plastics Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 157: Medical Plastics Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 158: Argentinean Medical Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 159: Medical Plastics Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Argentinean Medical Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Medical Plastics Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Argentinean Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 163: Medical Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Medical Plastics Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Medical Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Medical Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian Medical Plastics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 169: Mexican Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 170: Medical Plastics Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Medical Plastics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Mexican Medical Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 176: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Medical Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 180: Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 182: Medical Plastics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 185: Medical Plastics Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Medical Plastics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 189: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 191: Medical Plastics Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Medical Plastics Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Iranian Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 196: Medical Plastics Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 197: Israeli Medical Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 198: Medical Plastics Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Israeli Medical Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 200: Medical Plastics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Israeli Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 203: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Medical Plastics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Medical Plastics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Medical Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 210: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Medical Plastics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Medical Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Rest of Middle East Medical Plastics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 215: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Medical Plastics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Medical Plastics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 220: Medical Plastics Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 221: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 222: African Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: African Medical Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 225: Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMCOR

BASF SE

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BAYER AG

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

DOW INC.

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS - SOLAR GARD

TEKNI-PLEX



V. CURATED RESEARCH

