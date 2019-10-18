Global Drug Discovery Technologies Industry
Drug Discovery Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 6%. Small Molecule Drug, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug Discovery Technologies Industry"
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.8 Billion by the year 2025, Small Molecule Drug will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$945.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Small Molecule Drug will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Albany Molecular Research, Inc.; AstraZeneca plc; Bayer AG; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Covance, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Evotec AG; GenScript USA, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Pfizer, Inc.; Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd.; WuXi AppTec
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drug Discovery Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
