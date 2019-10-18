There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,025 in the last 365 days.

Global Knowledge Management Industry

Knowledge Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$798. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20. 4%. Knowledge Management Process, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Knowledge Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$510.8 Billion by the year 2025, Knowledge Management Process will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$34.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Knowledge Management Process will reach a market size of US$24.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$182 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bloomfire, Inc.; Chadha Software Technologies; ComAround, Inc.; EduBrite Systems, Inc.; Ernst & Young Global Limited; IBM Corporation; Igloo Software; KMS Lighthouse; Knosys Ltd.; OpenText Corporation; ProProfs.com; The American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC); Transversal Ltd


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Knowledge Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Knowledge Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Knowledge Management Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Knowledge Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Knowledge Management Process (Offering Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Knowledge Management Process (Offering Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Knowledge Management Process (Offering Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Knowledge Management Systems (Offering Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Knowledge Management Systems (Offering Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Knowledge Management Systems (Offering Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies
(Offering Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies
(Offering Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies
(Offering Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Knowledge Management Infrastructure (Offering
Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Knowledge Management Infrastructure (Offering
Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Knowledge Management Infrastructure (Offering
Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Knowledge Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 16: United States Knowledge Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 17: Knowledge Management Market in the United States by
Offering Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 18: United States Knowledge Management Market Share
Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Knowledge Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Knowledge Management Historic Market Review
by Offering Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Knowledge Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Knowledge Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Knowledge Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Knowledge Management Market Share Analysis
by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Knowledge Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Knowledge Management Market by Offering
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Knowledge Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Knowledge Management Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Knowledge Management Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Knowledge Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Knowledge Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Knowledge Management Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Offering Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown
by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Knowledge Management Market in France by Offering
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Knowledge Management Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Knowledge Management Market Share Analysis by
Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Knowledge Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown by
Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Knowledge Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Knowledge Management Market by Offering
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Knowledge Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Knowledge Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Knowledge Management Market Share
Analysis by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Knowledge Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Knowledge Management Historic Market Review
by Offering Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Knowledge Management Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Knowledge Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Knowledge Management Market in Russia by Offering
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown
by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Knowledge Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Knowledge Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Offering Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Knowledge Management Market Share
Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Knowledge Management Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Knowledge Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Offering Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Market Share
Analysis by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Knowledge Management Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Knowledge Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Knowledge Management Market Share
Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Knowledge Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Knowledge Management Historic Market Review by
Offering Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Knowledge Management Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Knowledge Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Knowledge Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Knowledge Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Knowledge Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Knowledge Management Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Market
Share Analysis by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Knowledge Management Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Knowledge Management Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Knowledge Management Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Knowledge Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Knowledge Management Market by
Offering Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Knowledge Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018-2025
Table 80: Knowledge Management Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Offering Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Knowledge Management Market Share
Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Knowledge Management Market in Brazil by Offering
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Knowledge Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Knowledge Management Market Share Analysis
by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Knowledge Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown
by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Knowledge Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: Knowledge Management Market in Rest of Latin America
by Offering Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Knowledge Management Market
Share Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Knowledge Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Knowledge Management Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Knowledge Management Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Knowledge Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Knowledge Management Historic Market
by Offering Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Knowledge Management Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Knowledge Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Knowledge Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Knowledge Management Market Share Analysis by
Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Knowledge Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Knowledge Management Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Offering Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown
by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Knowledge Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Knowledge Management Market by
Offering Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Knowledge Management Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Knowledge Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Knowledge Management Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Knowledge Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Knowledge Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Knowledge Management Market
Share Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Knowledge Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Knowledge Management Market in Africa by Offering
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown
by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

BLOOMFIRE, INC.
CHADHA SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
COMAROUND, INC.
EDUBRITE SYSTEMS
ERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL LIMITED
IBM CORPORATION
IGLOO SOFTWARE
KMS LIGHTHOUSE
KNOSYS LTD.
OPENTEXT CORPORATION
THE AMERICAN PRODUCTIVITY & QUALITY CENTER (APQC)
TRANSVERSAL LTD

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.