Knowledge Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$798. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20. 4%. Knowledge Management Process, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Knowledge Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$510.8 Billion by the year 2025, Knowledge Management Process will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$34.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Knowledge Management Process will reach a market size of US$24.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$182 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bloomfire, Inc.; Chadha Software Technologies; ComAround, Inc.; EduBrite Systems, Inc.; Ernst & Young Global Limited; IBM Corporation; Igloo Software; KMS Lighthouse; Knosys Ltd.; OpenText Corporation; ProProfs.com; The American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC); Transversal Ltd





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Knowledge Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Knowledge Management Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Knowledge Management Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Knowledge Management Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Knowledge Management Process (Offering Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Knowledge Management Process (Offering Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 6: Knowledge Management Process (Offering Segment) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Knowledge Management Systems (Offering Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Knowledge Management Systems (Offering Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Knowledge Management Systems (Offering Segment) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies

(Offering Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies

(Offering Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Knowledge Management Mechanisms & Technologies

(Offering Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Knowledge Management Infrastructure (Offering

Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Knowledge Management Infrastructure (Offering

Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Knowledge Management Infrastructure (Offering

Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Knowledge Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 16: United States Knowledge Management Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Knowledge Management Market in the United States by

Offering Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 18: United States Knowledge Management Market Share

Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Knowledge Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Knowledge Management Historic Market Review

by Offering Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Knowledge Management Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Knowledge Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Knowledge Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Knowledge Management Market Share Analysis

by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Knowledge Management Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Knowledge Management Market by Offering

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Knowledge Management Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Knowledge Management Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Knowledge Management Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Knowledge Management Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Knowledge Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Knowledge Management Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Offering Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown

by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Knowledge Management Market in France by Offering

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Knowledge Management Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Knowledge Management Market Share Analysis by

Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Knowledge Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown by

Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Knowledge Management Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Knowledge Management Market by Offering

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Knowledge Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Knowledge Management Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Knowledge Management Market Share

Analysis by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Knowledge Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Knowledge Management Historic Market Review

by Offering Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Knowledge Management Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Knowledge Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Knowledge Management Market in Russia by Offering

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown

by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Knowledge Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018-2025

Table 53: Knowledge Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Offering Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Knowledge Management Market Share

Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Knowledge Management Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Knowledge Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Offering Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Market Share

Analysis by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Knowledge Management Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Knowledge Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Knowledge Management Market Share

Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Knowledge Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Knowledge Management Historic Market Review by

Offering Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Knowledge Management Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Knowledge Management Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Knowledge Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Knowledge Management Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Knowledge Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Knowledge Management Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Knowledge Management Market

Share Analysis by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Knowledge Management Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Knowledge Management Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Knowledge Management Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Knowledge Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Knowledge Management Market by

Offering Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Knowledge Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Knowledge Management Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Offering Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Knowledge Management Market Share

Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Knowledge Management Market in Brazil by Offering

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Knowledge Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Knowledge Management Market Share Analysis

by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Knowledge Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown

by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Knowledge Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: Knowledge Management Market in Rest of Latin America

by Offering Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Knowledge Management Market

Share Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Knowledge Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Knowledge Management Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Knowledge Management Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Knowledge Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Knowledge Management Historic Market

by Offering Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Knowledge Management Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Knowledge Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Knowledge Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Knowledge Management Market Share Analysis by

Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Knowledge Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018-2025

Table 101: Knowledge Management Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Offering Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown

by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Knowledge Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Knowledge Management Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Knowledge Management Market by

Offering Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Knowledge Management Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Knowledge Management Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Knowledge Management Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Knowledge Management Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Offering Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Knowledge Management Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Knowledge Management Market

Share Breakdown by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Knowledge Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Offering Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Knowledge Management Market in Africa by Offering

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Knowledge Management Market Share Breakdown

by Offering Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BLOOMFIRE, INC.

CHADHA SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

COMAROUND, INC.

EDUBRITE SYSTEMS

ERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL LIMITED

IBM CORPORATION

IGLOO SOFTWARE

KMS LIGHTHOUSE

KNOSYS LTD.

OPENTEXT CORPORATION

THE AMERICAN PRODUCTIVITY & QUALITY CENTER (APQC)

TRANSVERSAL LTD



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.