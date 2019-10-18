Global Knowledge Management Industry
Knowledge Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$798. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20. 4%. Knowledge Management Process, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$510.8 Billion by the year 2025, Knowledge Management Process will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$34.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Knowledge Management Process will reach a market size of US$24.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$182 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bloomfire, Inc.; Chadha Software Technologies; ComAround, Inc.; EduBrite Systems, Inc.; Ernst & Young Global Limited; IBM Corporation; Igloo Software; KMS Lighthouse; Knosys Ltd.; OpenText Corporation; ProProfs.com; The American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC); Transversal Ltd
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Knowledge Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
BLOOMFIRE, INC.
CHADHA SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
COMAROUND, INC.
EDUBRITE SYSTEMS
ERNST & YOUNG GLOBAL LIMITED
IBM CORPORATION
IGLOO SOFTWARE
KMS LIGHTHOUSE
KNOSYS LTD.
OPENTEXT CORPORATION
THE AMERICAN PRODUCTIVITY & QUALITY CENTER (APQC)
TRANSVERSAL LTD
V. CURATED RESEARCH
