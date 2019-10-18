Global Nanomaterials Industry

Nanomaterials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15. 2%. Metal Oxides, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Metal Oxides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$608.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$756.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Oxides will reach a market size of US$381.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc.; BASF SE; Covestro AG; Evonik Industries AG





ALTAIR NANOTECHNOLOGIES

BASF SE

COVESTRO AG

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC

ARKEMA GROUP

BUHLER AG

CABOT CORPORATION

KEMIRA OYJ

NEC CORPORATION

POLYONE CORPORATION

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC



