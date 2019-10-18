Electronic Thermal Management Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9. 5%. Conductive Paste, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Thermal Management Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817670/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$307.7 Million by the year 2025, Conductive Paste will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$56.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Conductive Paste will reach a market size of US$7.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$333 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Wacker Chemie AG; LORD Corporation; Laird Ltd.; Boyd Corporation; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; Marian Inc.; Dr. Dietrich Mueller GmbH; European Thermodynamics Ltd.;





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817670/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Conductive Paste (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Conductive Paste (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Conductive Paste (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Conductive Tapes (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Conductive Tapes (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Conductive Tapes (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Phase Change Materials (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Phase Change Materials (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Phase Change Materials (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Gap Fillers (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Gap Fillers (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Gap Fillers (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Thermal Greases (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Thermal Greases (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Thermal Greases (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Aerospace (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Telecom (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Telecom (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: United States Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 42: United States Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 45: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Electronic Thermal Management

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electronic Thermal Management Materials in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Electronic Thermal Management

Materials in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Review

in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 65: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018-2025

Table 68: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 71: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: French Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Italian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 88: Italian Demand for Electronic Thermal Management

Materials in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Review

in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Thermal

Management Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electronic Thermal Management Materials in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018

to 2025

Table 98: Spanish Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 100: Spanish Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 101: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 102: Spanish Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 104: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Russian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 107: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 108: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2018-2025

Table 110: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 112: Rest of Europe Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 116: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Australian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 130: Indian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018

to 2025

Table 131: Indian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 132: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 133: Indian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 134: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 135: Indian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 138: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electronic Thermal

Management Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electronic Thermal Management Materials in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2018-2025

Table 149: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product:

2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Latin American Demand for Electronic Thermal

Management Materials in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018-2025

Table 158: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Argentinean Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 161: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Argentinean Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 163: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 169: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Mexican Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 179: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 180: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 182: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: The Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 186: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: The Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 189: The Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Market for Electronic Thermal Management

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electronic Thermal Management Materials in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Iranian Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018-2025

Table 197: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Israel in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Israeli Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 200: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Israeli Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product:

2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electronic Thermal

Management Materials in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market

Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:

2009-2017

Table 210: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 211: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 213: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:

2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 217: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Electronic Thermal Management

Materials Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 219: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 220: African Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 221: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market in

Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 222: African Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: African Electronic Thermal Management Materials

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 224: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 225: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA

WACKER CHEMIE AG

LORD CORPORATION

LAIRD PLC

BOYD CORPORATION

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

MARIAN

DR. DIETRICH MULLER GMBH

EUROPEAN THERMODYNAMICS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817670/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.