Global Infrastructure Outlook to 2023

There is widespread consensus among governments and businesses that increasing the quality of infrastructure is an imperative for economic growth, but countries on average continue to underinvest.According to World Economic Forum, worldwide investment in infrastructure is expected to be US$79 trillion by 2040.



However, the actual global investment need is closer to US$97 trillion.To close this US$18 trillion gap, average annual global infrastructure investment would need to increase by around 23% per year.



Most of this infrastructure gap is attributed to insufficient investment in the road and electricity sectors.



The pace of growth in North America’s and Europe construction industry will perform better in the forecast period than the previous forecast (2014-2018) albeit slower than emerging markets.Trump’s US$2 trillion US infrastructure plan will undoubtedly provide support for the overall growth of the region’s industry in the next five years.



However, the successful implementation of the plan will hinge on how individual states and municipalities can respond, knowing that the federal government is contributing just US$200 billion to this 10-year program. To achieve the goal of US$2 trillion in infrastructure investments over the next decade, the bulk of funding to rebuild roads, bridges, waterways, energy projects, rural infrastructure, public lands and other projects would need to come from state and local governments or the private sector.



Electricity and power infrastructure will be the one of fastest sector in Europe as countries across Europe reaffirmed their commitment to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement and intensify their cooperation on climate change and clean energy. Railway infrastructure will also positively affect the forecast.



We are currently tracking over 14,000 large-scale infrastructure projects (with a minimum value of US$25 million) worldwide, at all stages from announcement to execution. Collectively, these projects (from both the public and private sector) are worth US$14.8 trillion. With a total of 3,252 projects valued at US$3.2 trillion, South and South East Asia has the highest number of infrastructure projects



