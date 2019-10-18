Generex Biotechnology Chief Medical & Scientific Officer Dr. Jason Terrell, MD is Awarded the 2019 Shepperd Pathfinder Award from the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute

Dr. Terrell is recognized for his Work in the Fight Against Cancer

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased and proud to announce that the company’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Jason Terrell, MD was recently awarded the Shepperd Pathfinder Award for his work in cancer research. In addition to his role at Generex, Dr. Terrell is a faculty member at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School Department of Oncology where he serves as an industry and clinical expert for the Texas Health Catalyst Program supporting researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs to accelerate the translation of ideas and innovations to health products.



The John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute (https://shepperdinstitute.com) is named for John Ben Shepperd (1915-1990), who served as Texas Secretary of State (1950-1952) and Attorney General (1953-1957). John Ben Shepperd spent his life describing with great clarity the value of public service, mutual respect, ethics, and public leadership. The Pathfinder Award recognizes young Texas leaders who provide young Texans an education for and about leadership, ethics and public service. Awardees demonstrate leadership and high standards of ethics while serving as a volunteer, educator, philanthropist, and business leader.

“Congratulations to Dr. Terrell for being recognized by his community not only for his excellent scientific and clinical work in the fight against cancer, but also for his leadership and entrepreneurial skills that he has passed on to his students at UT Dell Medical School,” said Joe Moscato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Generex. “Dr. Terrell has been instrumental in our oncology clinical research efforts, and he continues to lead our M&A team as we build NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology into a world-class leader in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Shepperd Pathfinder Award is well deserved, and we are thrilled to have Dr. Terrell on our Generex team.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

