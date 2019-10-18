BC’s Engineering and Geoscience Regulator Elects New Council
/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia has elected a new President and Council for the 2019/2020 term. The election results are as follows:
|Executive
|Lianna Mah, P.Eng., FEC
|President
|Burnaby, BC
|Larry Spence, P.Eng.
|Vice President
|Trail, BC
|Katherina Tarnai-Lokhorst, P.Eng., FEC, FGC (Hon.)
|Past President
|Victoria, BC
|Councillors Elected for a 2-Year Term
|Christine Plante, P.Geo.
|Councillor
|Whitehorse, YT
|Mark Adams, P.Eng.
|Councillor
|Vancouver, BC
|Thomas Tiedje, P.Eng.
|Councillor
|Victoria, BC
|Nathan Ozog, P.Eng., FEC
|Councillor
|Burnaby, BC
|Jeremy Vincent, P.Geo.
|Councillor
|Victoria, BC
|Councillors Elected for a 1-Year Term
|Brent Ward, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.)
|Councillor
|Burnaby, BC
|Continuing Councillors
|Antigone Dixon-Warren, P.Geo.
|Councillor
|New Westminster, BC
|Susan MacDougall, P.Eng., FEC
|Councillor
|Victoria, BC
|Brock Nanson, P.Eng.
|Councillor
|Kamloops, BC
|Kevin Turner, P.Eng., FEC, FGC (Hon.)
|Councillor
|Kamloops, BC
|Government Appointees
|Suky Cheema, CPA, CA
|Councillor
|Vancouver, BC
|Alan Andison, BA, LLB
|Councillor
|Victoria, BC
|David Wells, JD
|Councillor
|Vancouver, BC
|Leslie Hildebrandt, ICD.D, LLB
|Councillor
|Victoria, BC
Elected candidates will be formally inducted at the association’s 100th Annual General Meeting in Kelowna, BC, on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Engineers and Geoscientists BC is governed by a council of elected members and government appointees. Council is accountable to the public through the Ministry of the Attorney General, under the Office of the Superintendent of Professional Governance. Council is responsible for setting policy and direction for the association under the authority of the Professional Governance Act and the Engineers and Geoscientists Act.
Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia is the regulatory and licensing body for the engineering and geoscience professions in BC. To protect the public, we maintain robust standards for entry to the professions, and comprehensive regulatory tools to support engineers and geoscientists in meeting professional and ethical obligations.
