BC’s Engineering and Geoscience Regulator Elects New Council

Executive Lianna Mah, P.Eng., FEC President Burnaby, BC Larry Spence, P.Eng. Vice President Trail, BC Katherina Tarnai-Lokhorst, P.Eng., FEC, FGC (Hon.) Past President Victoria, BC Councillors Elected for a 2-Year Term Christine Plante, P.Geo. Councillor Whitehorse, YT Mark Adams, P.Eng. Councillor Vancouver, BC Thomas Tiedje, P.Eng. Councillor Victoria, BC Nathan Ozog, P.Eng., FEC Councillor Burnaby, BC Jeremy Vincent, P.Geo. Councillor Victoria, BC Councillors Elected for a 1-Year Term Brent Ward, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.) Councillor Burnaby, BC Continuing Councillors Antigone Dixon-Warren, P.Geo. Councillor New Westminster, BC Susan MacDougall, P.Eng., FEC Councillor Victoria, BC Brock Nanson, P.Eng. Councillor Kamloops, BC Kevin Turner, P.Eng., FEC, FGC (Hon.) Councillor Kamloops, BC Government Appointees Suky Cheema, CPA, CA Councillor Vancouver, BC Alan Andison, BA, LLB Councillor Victoria, BC David Wells, JD Councillor Vancouver, BC Leslie Hildebrandt, ICD.D, LLB Councillor Victoria, BC

Elected candidates will be formally inducted at the association’s 100th Annual General Meeting in Kelowna, BC, on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Engineers and Geoscientists BC is governed by a council of elected members and government appointees. Council is accountable to the public through the Ministry of the Attorney General, under the Office of the Superintendent of Professional Governance. Council is responsible for setting policy and direction for the association under the authority of the Professional Governance Act and the Engineers and Geoscientists Act.

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia is the regulatory and licensing body for the engineering and geoscience professions in BC. To protect the public, we maintain robust standards for entry to the professions, and comprehensive regulatory tools to support engineers and geoscientists in meeting professional and ethical obligations.

