Income Financial: Declares Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.08400 per unit. The distribution is payable November 8, 2019 to unit holders on record as at October 31, 2019.



Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on October 31, 2019 will receive a dividend of $0.08400 per unit based on the VWAP of $10.08 payable on November 8, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $33.54 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.08400 Ex-Dividend Date: October 30, 2019 Record Date: October 31, 2019 Payable Date: November 8, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.quadravest.com

info@quadravest.com





