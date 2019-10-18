Chadian Faith Leaders welcome Chargé Davis Ba

Thank you to Archbishop Edmond Djitangar Goetbe, the Entente des Eglises et Missions Evangeliques au Tchad, and Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i in Tchad for the warm welcome given to Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Davis Ba. We are grateful for the opportunity to have thoughtful conversations about interfaith relations and promoting peaceful coexistence. We appreciate the important work of faith institutions in Chad to advance education, health care, economic development, and conflict prevention and resolution.



