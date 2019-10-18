Amerant Announces Manolo Cuervo as Head of Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant announced today that Manolo Cuervo has been named Executive Vice President Human Resources. He brings over 25 years of human resources (HR) experience focused on achieving business results through human capital strategies to the company. Cuervo will lead all HR initiatives and strategies for the organization.



Prior to joining Amerant, Cuervo most recently served as Managing Director of Regional Rewards and Recognition for Citi across the U.S. and 20 international markets. During his tenure as Managing Director, he successfully drove a company-wide HR function transformation that included the alignment of organizational and operating models, and roles for country, regional and HR Centers of Excellence teams to the company’s goals.

Previously, Cuervo also served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Mexico at Citibanamex, the leading bank in Mexico, with 45,000 employees and over 1,500 retail branches.

“With strong leadership skills and multidisciplinary experience in the field, we are delighted to welcome Manolo to the team, said Millar Wilson, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Amerant. “He will guide us in next-generation HR strategies, which will be fundamental to our continued success.”

Cuervo has also held various positions at Citi (Citibanamex) in the compensation and benefits areas.

“I am honored to be joining Amerant and partnering with the leadership team to support the company’s strategic plan, said Cuervo. “I look forward to being a part of building a talent-driven organization for our employees in order to serve our customers.

About Amerant Bancorp Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 17 in South Florida and 8 in the Houston, Texas area - and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. Please visit www.amerantbank.com or https://investor.amerantbank.com for more information.

