United Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("United Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market: “UBNK”), the holding company for United Bank (the "Bank"), announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



The Company reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("linked quarter") of $3.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. The net loss for the linked quarter was primarily due to an impairment charge recorded on the Company's investments in D.C. Solar LLCs of $6.3 million (after tax) and the related establishment of an additional tax reserve of $8.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $16.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

On July 15, 2019, United Financial and People's United Financial, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which United Financial will merge with and into People's United Financial, Inc., with People's United Financial, Inc. surviving the merger, in an all stock transaction valued at approximately $759.0 million as of July 15, 2019. Consummation of the merger is expected to be effective on November 1, 2019, subject to receipt of the requisite approval by United Financial’s shareholders and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. A special meeting of United Financial’s shareholders to consider and vote upon the approval of the merger and related matters is scheduled to be held on October 22, 2019.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $7.18 billion at September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $155.9 million, or 2.1%, from $7.34 billion at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, total available for sale securities were $823.2 million, representing a decrease of $17.3 million, or 2.1%, from the linked quarter. The overall decrease was primarily due to sales of lower yielding, higher risk weighted securities, offset by purchases of various mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds. At September 30, 2019, total loans were $5.68 billion, representing a decrease of $79.9 million, or 1.4%, from the linked quarter. Changes to loan balances during the third quarter of 2019 were highlighted by a $74.0 million, or 8.1%, decrease in commercial business loans, a $22.3 million, or 3.9%, decrease in home equity loans, a $7.4 million, or 58.7%, decrease in residential construction loans, a $6.5 million, or 0.3%, decrease in investor non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, a $5.6 million, or 0.4%, decrease in residential real estate loans and a $2.0 million, or 0.4%, decrease in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans from the linked quarter. Slightly offsetting the decreased loan balances above were a $26.8 million, or 6.1%, increase in other consumer loans and an $11.1 million, or 13.8%, increase in commercial construction loans. Loans held for sale decreased $27.7 million, or 71.4%, from the linked quarter due to a change in pipeline delivery terms. Total cash and cash equivalents decreased $12.3 million, or 10.7%, from the linked quarter as the Company utilized excess cash to pay off maturing Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Deposits totaled $5.65 billion at September 30, 2019 and decreased by $74.5 million, or 1.3%, from $5.73 billion at June 30, 2019. Decreases in deposit balances during the third quarter of 2019 were primarily due to a $116.2 million, or 6.4%, decrease in certificates of deposit balances, a $20.8 million, or 4.3%, decrease in regular savings accounts and a $5.0 million, or 0.6%, decrease in non-interest bearing checking deposits. Offsetting these decreases was a $48.6 million, or 5.4%, increase in NOW checking account balances and an $18.7 million, or 1.1%, increase in money market account balances in the third quarter.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $98.2 million, or 15.1%, over the linked quarter as the Company utilized excess cash generated from proceeds from loan and security cash flows to pay off maturing advances as noted above.

Investment in D.C. Solar Tax-Advantaged Funds

The Company continues to monitor developments in its investments in Solar Eclipse Investment Fund X, LLC, Solar Eclipse Investment Fund XV, LLC, and Solar Eclipse Investment Fund XXII, LLC ("LLC investments"), all of which are borrowers of and lessees to D.C. Solar Solutions, Inc. and D.C. Solar Distribution, Inc., respectively. In late January and early February 2019, D.C Solar Solutions, Inc., D.C. Solar Distribution, Inc. and several affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. On March 22, 2019, all cases were converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code.

During the linked quarter, the Company recorded an impairment charge to the investment in the LLCs of $6.3 million (after tax) and an additional tax reserve of $8.7 million to reflect the loss and the associated uncertain tax positions. The net impact to net income for the linked quarter was $15.0 million. There was no additional measurable loss identified during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Given the facts and circumstances that we are aware of at the time of the issuance of this release, the Company does not believe a full loss or total tax benefit reversal to be likely.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $604,000, or 1.3%, on a linked quarter basis, to $46.4 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in interest and dividend income of $900,000, or 1.2%, to $72.5 million, being partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $296,000, or 1.1%, to $26.1 million. Average interest-earning assets decreased by $26.2 million, or 0.4%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a $20.4 million, or 33.8%, decrease in average other earning asset balances, as well as a $3.1 million, or 9.0%, decrease in average FHLB stock and a $2.7 million, or 0.3%, decrease in average investments as a result of sales of lower yielding, higher risk weighted securities.

Interest expense decreased by $296,000, or 1.1%, to $26.1 million during the third quarter of 2019, from $26.4 million in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $10.2 million, or 0.2%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a $93.0 million, or 3.7%, increase in average NOW and money market account balances, offset by a $61.3 million, or 3.3%, decrease in average certificates of deposit and a $21.5 million, or 4.3%, decrease in average savings account balances. Average non-interest bearing deposits increased by $14.0 million, or 1.8%, as compared to the linked quarter. Average Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $85.5 million, or 12.3%.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased by 5 basis points to 2.77% in the third quarter of 2019, from 2.82% in the linked period. The decrease in the tax-equivalent net interest margin was driven by a 7 basis point decrease in the yield of interest-earning assets slightly offset by a 1 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The interest-earning asset yield decline was largely driven by a 25 basis point decrease in the yield on commercial business loans, a 12 basis point decrease in the yield on commercial real estate loans and a 6 basis point decrease in the yield on home equity loans. In addition, there was a 37 basis point decrease in the yield on Federal Home Loan Bank Stock and a 15 basis point decrease in the yield on investment securities. These decreases were offset by an 11 basis point increase in the yield on residential real estate loans, an 8 basis point increase in the yield on construction loans, a 5 basis point increase in the yield on other earning assets and a 2 basis point increase in the yield on other consumer loans. The total cost of funds remained unchanged at 1.64% as compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $2.5 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $1.5 million, or 0.10%, as a percentage of average loans outstanding, as compared to $1.3 million, or 0.09%, as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Factors considered in the provision for loan losses include, but are not limited to, historical charge-offs, the composition of the portfolio, the current level of non-performing loans and charge-offs, local and national economic and credit conditions, the direction of real estate values and delinquency trends.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income increased by $8.3 million to $9.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $840,000 in the linked quarter. The increase in the third quarter's non-interest income was driven primarily by a $7.7 million decrease in net loss on limited partnership investments as compared to the linked quarter, due mainly to the $7.8 million impairment charge on the D.C. Solar LLC investments recorded in the linked quarter as discussed above. There was no similar impairment recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Other increases included a $933,000, or 227.6%, increase in income from mortgage banking activities and an increase of $493,000, or 32.4%, in bank-owned life insurance income as compared to the linked quarter. These increases were offset by a decrease of $922,000, or 12.2%, in service charges and fee income primarily resulting from lower swap fee income as compared to the linked quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $38.6 million and decreased by $903,000, or 2.3%, from the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense during the quarter was driven by an $832,000, or 108.2%, decrease in FDIC insurance assessment expense due to receipt of FDIC credits, a $378,000, or 1.7%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense and a $302,000, or 5.1%, decrease in other non-interest expense. These decreases were offset by a $543,000, or 22.5%, increase in professional fees largely due to legal expenses pertaining to the proposed acquisition by People's United Financial, Inc. as compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $9.2 million in the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 15.0% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 154.9% at June 30, 2019. The effective tax rate is lower compared to the linked quarter due to the recognition of uncertain tax positions of $8.7 million associated with D.C. Solar LLC investments during the linked quarter as discussed above.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong and stable for the period, with non-performing assets decreasing by $1.3 million to $30.7 million at September 30, 2019 from $32.0 million at June 30, 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 0.43%, as compared to 0.44% in the linked quarter.

Capital

The Company reported Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") of $608.7 million, or 8.4% of average assets, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased to $11.90 at September 30, 2019 from $11.71 at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of the Company's net income of $12.7 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income as a result of an increase in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio as compared to the previous quarter, offset by the cash dividend payment to shareholders of $0.12 per share during the quarter. Book value per share at September 30, 2019 was $14.27, as compared to $14.09 in the linked quarter.

Dividend

On October 9, 2019, the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2019, payable on October 23, 2019.

About United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, small business, wealth management and consumer banking products and services to customers throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. United Bank is a financially strong, leading New England bank headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut with more than 50 branches in three states. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “UBNK.” At September 30, 2019, the Company had $7.18 billion in assets.

For more information about United Bank’s services and products, call (866) 959-BANK or visit www.bankatunited.com. For more information about United Financial Bancorp, Inc., visit www.unitedfinancialinc.com or download the Company’s free Investor Relations app on your Apple or Android device. To download United Financial Bancorp, Inc.'s investor relations app on your iPhone or on your iPad, which offers access to SEC documents, press releases, videos, audiocasts and more, please visit:

https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=725271098&mt=8

or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theirapp.ubnk for your Android mobile device.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events, such as the anticipated effect of the Company's LLC investments and the proposed merger with People's United Financial, Inc., and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the outcome of the D.C. Solar bankruptcy, delays or difficulties in obtaining the requisite approvals for the merger with People's United Financial, Inc., increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data) Loans $ 65,255 $ 61,061 $ 195,669 $ 173,799 Securities-taxable interest 5,823 5,822 18,415 17,289 Securities-non-taxable interest 623 2,347 2,361 7,130 Securities-dividends 572 748 1,881 2,121 Interest-bearing deposits 232 213 798 476 Total interest and dividend income 72,505 70,191 219,124 200,815 Interest expense: Deposits 20,740 15,767 61,235 39,658 Borrowed funds 5,359 5,995 17,536 18,004 Total interest expense 26,099 21,762 78,771 57,662 Net interest income 46,406 48,429 140,353 143,153 Provision for loan losses 2,037 2,007 6,552 6,296 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,369 46,422 133,801 136,857 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 6,616 6,623 20,339 19,324 Net gain (loss) from sales of securities 107 (58 ) 981 120 Income from mortgage banking activities 523 1,486 704 4,061 Bank-owned life insurance income 2,014 1,460 5,481 4,777 Net loss on limited partnership investments (244 ) (221 ) (8,745 ) (1,771 ) Other income 149 265 225 693 Total non-interest income 9,165 9,555 18,985 27,204 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,545 22,643 65,670 65,954 Service bureau fees 2,360 2,209 6,595 6,592 Occupancy and equipment 5,136 4,487 15,787 14,104 Professional fees 2,957 1,013 6,664 3,282 Marketing and promotions 677 1,119 2,317 2,993 FDIC insurance assessments (63 ) 655 1,365 2,129 Core deposit intangible amortization 372 288 1,179 930 Other 5,570 6,529 17,621 18,065 Total non-interest expense 38,554 38,943 117,198 114,049 Income before income taxes 14,980 17,034 35,588 50,012 Provision for income taxes 2,250 726 13,449 2,271 Net income $ 12,730 $ 16,308 $ 22,139 $ 47,741 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.44 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.44 $ 0.94 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,651,762 50,624,832 50,629,153 50,535,569 Diluted 50,813,908 51,104,776 50,780,547 51,026,105





United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data) Loans $ 65,255 $ 65,650 $ 64,764 $ 63,227 $ 61,061 Securities-taxable interest 5,823 6,117 6,475 5,705 5,822 Securities-non-taxable interest 623 644 1,094 2,339 2,347 Securities-dividends 572 653 656 702 748 Interest-bearing deposits 232 341 225 250 213 Total interest and dividend income 72,505 73,405 73,214 72,223 70,191 Interest expense: Deposits 20,740 20,564 19,931 18,183 15,767 Borrowed funds 5,359 5,831 6,346 5,678 5,995 Total interest expense 26,099 26,395 26,277 23,861 21,762 Net interest income 46,406 47,010 46,937 48,362 48,429 Provision for loan losses 2,037 2,472 2,043 2,618 2,007 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,369 44,538 44,894 45,744 46,422 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 6,616 7,538 6,185 7,447 6,623 Net gain (loss) from sales of securities 107 137 737 25 (58 ) Income (loss) from mortgage banking activities 523 (410 ) 591 698 1,486 Bank-owned life insurance income 2,014 1,521 1,946 1,517 1,460 Net loss on limited partnership investments (244 ) (7,898 ) (603 ) (405 ) (221 ) Other income (loss) 149 (48 ) 124 211 265 Total non-interest income 9,165 840 8,980 9,493 9,555 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,545 21,923 22,202 25,341 22,643 Service bureau fees 2,360 2,198 2,037 2,309 2,209 Occupancy and equipment 5,136 5,111 5,540 6,384 4,487 Professional fees 2,957 2,414 1,293 1,136 1,013 Marketing and promotions 677 782 858 1,108 1,119 FDIC insurance assessments (63 ) 769 659 611 655 Core deposit intangible amortization 372 388 420 420 288 Other 5,570 5,872 6,178 6,409 6,529 Total non-interest expense 38,554 39,457 39,187 43,718 38,943 Income before income taxes 14,980 5,921 14,687 11,519 17,034 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,250 9,169 2,030 (646 ) 726 Net income (loss) $ 12,730 $ (3,248 ) $ 12,657 $ 12,165 $ 16,308 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.25 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.32 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,651,762 50,620,236 50,615,059 50,613,498 50,624,832 Diluted 50,813,908 50,620,236 50,907,092 50,970,000 51,104,776





United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Condition

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 ASSETS (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 66,727 $ 67,939 $ 50,823 $ 36,434 $ 48,786 Short-term investments 35,731 46,807 104,350 61,530 29,809 Total cash and cash equivalents 102,458 114,746 155,173 97,964 78,595 Available for sale securities – At fair value 823,247 840,500 848,541 973,347 972,035 Loans held for sale 11,108 38,809 16,172 78,788 86,948 Loans: Commercial real estate loans: Owner-occupied 457,601 459,648 439,366 443,398 434,906 Investor non-owner occupied 1,964,650 1,971,103 1,932,137 1,911,070 1,888,848 Construction 91,143 80,063 94,649 87,493 78,235 Total commercial real estate loans 2,513,394 2,510,814 2,466,152 2,441,961 2,401,989 Commercial business loans 836,476 910,473 920,165 886,770 861,030 Consumer loans: Residential real estate 1,300,676 1,306,208 1,322,423 1,313,373 1,283,126 Home equity 553,349 575,683 583,368 583,454 579,907 Residential construction 5,183 12,542 13,620 20,632 32,750 Other consumer 466,204 439,413 425,854 410,249 369,781 Total consumer loans 2,325,412 2,333,846 2,345,265 2,327,708 2,265,564 Total loans 5,675,282 5,755,133 5,731,582 5,656,439 5,528,583 Net deferred loan costs and premiums 17,002 17,965 17,901 17,786 16,603 Allowance for loan losses (53,751 ) (53,206 ) (52,041 ) (51,636 ) (49,909 ) Loans receivable - net 5,638,533 5,719,892 5,697,442 5,622,589 5,495,277 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 29,421 34,335 37,702 41,407 42,032 Accrued interest receivable 23,930 24,938 25,061 24,823 25,485 Deferred tax asset, net 25,561 27,366 27,600 32,706 31,473 Premises and equipment, net 60,748 62,304 63,863 68,657 67,612 Operating lease right-of-use assets 42,079 43,171 44,377 — — Financing lease right-of-use assets 4,177 4,266 4,356 — — Goodwill 116,709 116,709 116,727 116,769 115,281 Core deposit intangible asset 4,847 5,219 5,607 6,027 3,561 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 196,239 195,993 194,496 193,429 181,928 Other assets 100,999 107,707 102,823 100,368 107,271 Total assets $ 7,180,056 $ 7,335,955 $ 7,339,940 $ 7,356,874 $ 7,207,498 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 838,913 $ 843,926 $ 777,969 $ 799,785 $ 759,210 Interest-bearing 4,813,137 4,882,622 4,886,283 4,870,814 4,741,153 Total deposits 5,652,050 5,726,548 5,664,252 5,670,599 5,500,363 Mortgagors’ and investor escrow accounts 7,498 14,541 11,510 4,685 9,597 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 643,501 741,989 826,668 899,626 926,592 Operating lease liabilities 54,163 55,197 56,265 — — Financing lease liabilities 4,450 4,518 4,585 — — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,112 73,140 52,562 69,446 61,128 Total liabilities 6,449,774 6,615,933 6,615,842 6,644,356 6,497,680 Total stockholders’ equity 730,282 720,022 724,098 712,518 709,818 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,180,056 $ 7,335,955 $ 7,339,940 $ 7,356,874 $ 7,207,498







United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Share Data)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.32 Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.25 (0.06 ) 0.25 0.24 0.32 Dividends declared per share 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 Tangible book value per share $ 11.90 $ 11.71 $ 11.78 $ 11.54 $ 11.55 Key Statistics: Total revenue $ 55,571 $ 47,850 $ 55,917 $ 57,855 $ 57,984 Total non-interest expense 38,554 39,457 39,187 43,718 38,943 Average earning assets 6,680,059 6,706,237 6,783,604 6,708,701 6,671,424 Key Ratios: Return (loss) on average assets (annualized) 0.70 % (0.18 %) 0.69 % 0.67 % 0.91 % Return (loss) on average equity (annualized) 7.05 % (1.79 %) 7.13 % 6.89 % 9.26 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (annualized) 2.77 % 2.82 % 2.81 % 2.90 % 2.92 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 2.13 % 2.16 % 2.13 % 2.41 % 2.17 % Cost of funds (annualized) (1) 1.64 % 1.64 % 1.61 % 1.48 % 1.36 % Total revenue growth rate 16.14 % (14.43 %) (3.35 %) (0.22 )% 2.55 % Total revenue growth rate (annualized) 64.54 % (57.71 %) (13.40 %) (0.89 )% 10.21 % Average earning asset growth rate (0.39 %) (1.14 %) 1.12 % 0.56 % 1.31 % Average earning asset growth rate (annualized) (1.56 %) (4.56 %) 4.47 % 2.24 % 5.25 % Residential Mortgage Production: Dollar volume (total) $ 62,878 $ 46,549 $ 31,882 $ 128,209 $ 143,673 Mortgages originated for purchases 31,241 24,409 21,434 101,266 111,555 Loans sold 68,031 22,352 89,980 108,663 99,372 Income (loss) from mortgage banking activities 523 (410 ) 591 698 1,486 Non-performing Assets: Residential real estate $ 13,015 $ 12,893 $ 13,742 $ 13,217 $ 11,949 Home equity 4,890 5,051 4,577 4,735 4,005 Investor-owned commercial real estate 1,928 2,357 739 1,131 1,525 Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,408 1,989 1,830 2,450 1,202 Construction — 137 171 199 243 Commercial business 1,660 1,666 1,627 944 985 Other consumer 1,143 657 1,034 1,030 597 Non-accrual loans 24,044 24,750 23,720 23,706 20,506 Troubled debt restructured – non-accruing 5,309 5,820 5,479 6,971 6,706 Total non-performing loans 29,353 30,570 29,199 30,677 27,212 Other real estate owned 1,347 1,455 1,429 1,389 1,808 Total non-performing assets $ 30,700 $ 32,025 $ 30,628 $ 32,066 $ 29,020 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.49 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.40 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 183.12 % 174.05 % 178.23 % 168.32 % 183.41 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Non-GAAP Ratios: (2) Efficiency ratio 65.33 % 69.99 % 69.67 % 69.18 % 65.61 % Return (loss) on average tangible common equity (annualized) 8.68 % (1.94 %) 8.85 % 8.55 % 11.30 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1.06 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 1.00 % 1.12 %

(1) The cost of funds ratio represents interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Non-GAAP ratios are not financial measurements required by generally accepted accounting principles; however, management believes such information is useful to investors in evaluating Company performance. Calculations of these non-GAAP metrics are provided after the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and appear on pages F-11 and F-12.





United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Residential real estate $ 1,353,068 $ 12,939 3.82 % $ 1,375,948 $ 12,451 3.65 % Commercial real estate 2,430,138 27,662 4.45 2,320,375 26,105 4.40 Construction 93,461 1,260 5.27 114,068 1,379 4.73 Commercial business 874,423 10,532 4.71 841,936 9,428 4.38 Home equity 561,172 7,561 5.35 584,706 7,471 5.07 Other consumer 451,562 5,800 5.10 351,892 4,532 5.11 Investment securities 843,963 6,604 3.11 995,405 8,686 3.48 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,310 534 6.61 45,016 715 6.35 Other earning assets 39,962 236 2.34 42,078 216 2.04 Total interest-earning assets 6,680,059 73,128 4.32 6,671,424 70,983 4.21 Allowance for loan losses (53,741 ) (49,823 ) Non-interest-earning assets 629,146 569,471 Total assets $ 7,255,464 $ 7,191,072 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW and money market $ 2,610,253 $ 10,511 1.60 % $ 2,515,660 $ 8,461 1.33 % Savings 482,639 75 0.06 501,700 75 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,769,455 10,154 2.28 1,691,382 7,231 1.70 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,862,347 20,740 1.69 4,708,742 15,767 1.33 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 608,551 4,074 2.62 844,207 4,591 2.13 Other borrowings 87,707 1,285 5.73 111,760 1,404 4.92 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,558,605 26,099 1.86 5,664,709 21,762 1.52 Non-interest-bearing deposits 810,523 750,503 Other liabilities 163,994 71,554 Total liabilities 6,533,122 6,486,766 Stockholders’ equity 722,342 704,306 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,255,464 $ 7,191,072 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,121,454 $ 1,006,715 Tax-equivalent net interest income 47,029 49,221 Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1) 2.46 % 2.69 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 2.77 % 2.92 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.18 % 117.77 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 623 792 Net interest income $ 46,406 $ 48,429

(1) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Residential real estate $ 1,353,068 $ 12,939 3.82 % $ 1,351,571 $ 12,520 3.71 % Commercial real estate 2,430,138 27,662 4.45 2,379,330 27,503 4.57 Construction 93,461 1,260 5.27 105,801 1,387 5.19 Commercial business 874,423 10,532 4.71 916,928 11,487 4.96 Home equity 561,172 7,561 5.35 576,046 7,771 5.41 Other consumer 451,562 5,800 5.10 433,971 5,496 5.08 Investment securities 843,963 6,604 3.11 846,711 6,921 3.26 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,310 534 6.61 35,513 620 6.98 Other earning assets 39,962 236 2.34 60,366 344 2.29 Total interest-earning assets 6,680,059 73,128 4.32 6,706,237 74,049 4.39 Allowance for loan losses (53,741 ) (52,680 ) Non-interest-earning assets 629,146 636,544 Total assets $ 7,255,464 $ 7,290,101 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW and money market $ 2,610,253 $ 10,511 1.60 % $ 2,517,212 $ 10,267 1.64 % Savings 482,639 75 0.06 504,186 81 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,769,455 10,154 2.28 1,830,763 10,215 2.24 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,862,347 20,740 1.69 4,852,161 20,563 1.70 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 608,551 4,074 2.62 694,082 4,542 2.59 Other borrowings 87,707 1,285 5.73 87,875 1,290 5.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,558,605 26,099 1.86 5,634,118 26,395 1.87 Non-interest-bearing deposits 810,523 796,504 Other liabilities 163,994 134,924 Total liabilities 6,533,122 6,565,546 Stockholders’ equity 722,342 724,555 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,255,464 $ 7,290,101 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,121,454 $ 1,072,119 Tax-equivalent net interest income 47,029 47,654 Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1) 2.46 % 2.52 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 2.77 % 2.82 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.18 % 119.03 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 623 644 Net interest income $ 46,406 $ 47,010

(1) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Residential real estate $ 1,361,721 $ 38,345 3.75 % $ 1,342,955 $ 35,977 3.59 % Commercial real estate 2,389,734 82,467 4.55 2,303,188 74,522 4.27 Construction 103,422 4,073 5.19 116,144 4,035 4.58 Commercial business 893,211 32,632 4.82 833,612 26,949 4.26 Home equity 573,056 23,206 5.41 583,876 21,056 4.82 Other consumer 434,652 16,470 5.07 324,802 12,394 5.10 Investment securities 885,389 21,344 3.21 1,018,609 26,305 3.44 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,069 1,781 6.59 48,513 2,024 5.56 Other earning assets 45,667 808 2.37 36,856 487 1.77 Total interest-earning assets 6,722,921 221,126 4.36 6,608,555 203,749 4.09 Allowance for loan losses (52,842 ) (48,750 ) Non-interest-earning assets 635,164 559,792 Total assets $ 7,305,243 $ 7,119,597 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW and money market $ 2,565,190 $ 31,089 1.62 % $ 2,307,660 $ 19,517 1.13 % Savings 495,599 230 0.06 510,137 225 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,807,829 29,916 2.21 1,745,332 19,916 1.53 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,868,618 61,235 1.68 4,563,129 39,658 1.16 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 700,461 13,660 2.57 945,085 13,829 1.93 Other borrowings 88,109 3,876 5.80 113,937 4,175 4.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,657,188 78,771 1.86 5,622,151 57,662 1.37 Non-interest-bearing deposits 784,334 734,253 Other liabilities 144,741 66,491 Total liabilities 6,586,263 6,422,895 Stockholders’ equity 718,980 696,702 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,305,243 $ 7,119,597 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,065,733 $ 986,404 Tax-equivalent net interest income 142,355 146,087 Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1) 2.50 % 2.72 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 2.80 % 2.93 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.84 % 117.54 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 2,002 2,934 Net interest income $ 140,353 $ 143,153

(1) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with GAAP, management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company’s expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue we recognize, how much of that dollar is expended. In order to improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, we remove non-core items. To improve transparency, and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Pre-provision net revenue is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before credit related expenses and tax expense. It is often expressed as a ratio relative to average assets which demonstrates the “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base.

Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP metrics is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included on pages F-10 through F-12 in the following press release tables:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 12,730 $ (3,248 ) $ 12,657 $ 12,165 $ 16,308 Non-GAAP adjustments: Non-interest income (638 ) (137 ) (1,158 ) (25 ) 58 Non-interest expense 1,932 570 — 2,677 (129 ) Income tax benefit related to tax reform — — — (1,717 ) — Related income tax expense (benefit) (116 ) 29 155 (557 ) 15 Net adjustment 1,178 462 (1,003 ) 378 (56 ) Total net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 13,908 $ (2,786 ) $ 11,654 $ 12,543 $ 16,252 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 9,165 $ 840 $ 8,980 $ 9,493 $ 9,555 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sales of securities (107 ) (137 ) (737 ) (25 ) 58 BOLI claim benefit (531 ) — (421 ) — — Net adjustment (638 ) (137 ) (1,158 ) (25 ) 58 Total non-interest income (non-GAAP) 8,527 703 7,822 9,468 9,613 Total net interest income 46,406 47,010 46,937 48,362 48,429 Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 54,933 $ 47,713 $ 54,759 $ 57,830 $ 58,042 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 38,554 $ 39,457 $ 39,187 $ 43,718 $ 38,943 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger related expense (1,932 ) (570 ) — — — Lease exit/disposal cost obligation — — — (466 ) 129 Effect of position eliminations — — — (2,211 ) — Net adjustment (1,932 ) (570 ) — (2,677 ) 129 Total non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 36,622 $ 38,887 $ 39,187 $ 41,041 $ 39,072 Total loans $ 5,675,282 $ 5,755,133 $ 5,731,582 $ 5,656,439 $ 5,528,583 Non-covered loans (1) (585,555 ) (618,176 ) (658,455 ) (675,112 ) (708,621 ) Total covered loans $ 5,089,727 $ 5,136,957 $ 5,073,127 $ 4,981,327 $ 4,819,962 Allowance for loan losses $ 53,751 $ 53,206 $ 52,041 $ 51,636 $ 49,909 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to total covered loans 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.04 %

(1) Represents acquired loans that were recorded at fair value. These loans carry no allowance for loan losses for the periods reflected above.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Efficiency Ratio: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 38,554 $ 39,457 $ 39,187 $ 43,718 $ 38,943 Non-GAAP adjustments: Other real estate owned expense (170 ) (83 ) (105 ) (108 ) (256 ) Merger related expense (1,932 ) (570 ) — — — Lease exit/disposal cost obligation — — — (466 ) 129 Effect of position eliminations — — — (2,211 ) — Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 36,452 $ 38,804 $ 39,082 $ 40,933 $ 38,816 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 46,406 $ 47,010 $ 46,937 $ 48,362 $ 48,429 Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax-equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities 623 644 736 938 895 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 9,165 840 8,980 9,493 9,555 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sales of securities (107 ) (137 ) (737 ) (25 ) 58 Net loss on limited partnership investments 244 7,898 603 405 221 BOLI claim benefit (531 ) — (421 ) — — Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 55,800 $ 56,255 $ 56,098 $ 59,173 $ 59,158 Efficiency Ratio (Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)/Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)) 65.33 % 68.98 % 69.67 % 69.18 % 65.61 % Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to Average Assets (Annualized): Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 46,406 $ 47,010 $ 46,937 $ 48,362 $ 48,429 Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax-equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities 623 644 736 938 895 Total tax-equivalent net interest income (A) $ 47,029 $ 47,654 $ 47,673 $ 49,300 $ 49,324 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 9,165 840 8,980 9,493 9,555 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sales of securities (107 ) (137 ) (737 ) (25 ) 58 Net loss on limited partnership investments 244 7,898 603 405 221 BOLI claim benefit (531 ) — (421 ) — — Non-Interest Income for PPNR (non-GAAP) (B) $ 8,771 $ 8,601 $ 8,425 $ 9,873 $ 9,834 Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 38,554 $ 39,457 $ 39,187 $ 43,718 $ 38,943 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger related expense (1,932 ) (570 ) — — — Lease exit/disposal cost obligation — — — (466 ) 129 Effect of position eliminations — — — (2,211 ) — Non-Interest Expense for PPNR (non-GAAP) (C) $ 36,622 $ 38,887 $ 39,187 $ 41,041 $ 39,072 Total PPNR (non-GAAP) (A + B - C) : $ 19,178 $ 17,368 $ 16,911 $ 18,132 $ 20,086 Average Assets 7,255,464 7,290,101 7,371,438 7,244,396 7,191,072 PPNR to Average Assets (Annualized) 1.06 % 0.95 % 0.92 % 1.00 % 1.12 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized): Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 12,730 $ (3,248 ) $ 12,657 $ 12,165 $ 16,308 Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangible assets amortization, tax effected at 21% 294 307 332 332 228 Net Income (Loss) excluding intangible assets amortization, tax effected at 21% $ 13,024 $ (2,941 ) $ 12,989 $ 12,497 $ 16,536 Average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 722,342 $ 724,555 $ 709,905 $ 706,124 $ 704,306 Average goodwill & other intangible assets (non-GAAP) 122,132 119,287 122,597 121,614 119,009 Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 600,210 $ 605,268 $ 587,308 $ 584,510 $ 585,297 Return (Loss) on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 8.68 % (1.94 )% 8.85 % 8.55 % 11.30 %





Investor Relations Contact : Media Relations Contact : Marliese L. Shaw

Adam J. Jeamel

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations Officer Regional President, Corporate Communications United Bank United Bank 860-291-3622 860-291-3765 MShaw@bankatunited.com AJeamel@bankatunited.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.