United Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("United Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market: “UBNK”), the holding company for United Bank (the "Bank"), announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("linked quarter") of $3.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. The net loss for the linked quarter was primarily due to an impairment charge recorded on the Company's investments in D.C. Solar LLCs of $6.3 million (after tax) and the related establishment of an additional tax reserve of $8.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The Company reported net income of $16.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

On July 15, 2019, United Financial and People's United Financial, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which United Financial will merge with and into People's United Financial, Inc., with People's United Financial, Inc. surviving the merger, in an all stock transaction valued at approximately $759.0 million as of July 15, 2019. Consummation of the merger is expected to be effective on November 1, 2019, subject to receipt of the requisite approval by United Financial’s shareholders and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. A special meeting of United Financial’s shareholders to consider and vote upon the approval of the merger and related matters is scheduled to be held on October 22, 2019.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $7.18 billion at September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $155.9 million, or 2.1%, from $7.34 billion at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, total available for sale securities were $823.2 million, representing a decrease of $17.3 million, or 2.1%, from the linked quarter. The overall decrease was primarily due to sales of lower yielding, higher risk weighted securities, offset by purchases of various mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds. At September 30, 2019, total loans were $5.68 billion, representing a decrease of $79.9 million, or 1.4%, from the linked quarter. Changes to loan balances during the third quarter of 2019 were highlighted by a $74.0 million, or 8.1%, decrease in commercial business loans, a $22.3 million, or 3.9%, decrease in home equity loans, a $7.4 million, or 58.7%, decrease in residential construction loans, a $6.5 million, or 0.3%, decrease in investor non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, a $5.6 million, or 0.4%, decrease in residential real estate loans and a $2.0 million, or 0.4%, decrease in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans from the linked quarter.  Slightly offsetting the decreased loan balances above were a $26.8 million, or 6.1%, increase in other consumer loans and an $11.1 million, or 13.8%, increase in commercial construction loans.  Loans held for sale decreased $27.7 million, or 71.4%, from the linked quarter due to a change in pipeline delivery terms. Total cash and cash equivalents decreased $12.3 million, or 10.7%, from the linked quarter as the Company utilized excess cash to pay off maturing Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Deposits totaled $5.65 billion at September 30, 2019 and decreased by $74.5 million, or 1.3%, from $5.73 billion at June 30, 2019. Decreases in deposit balances during the third quarter of 2019 were primarily due to a $116.2 million, or 6.4%, decrease in certificates of deposit balances, a $20.8 million, or 4.3%, decrease in regular savings accounts and a $5.0 million, or 0.6%, decrease in non-interest bearing checking deposits.  Offsetting these decreases was a $48.6 million, or 5.4%, increase in NOW checking account balances and an $18.7 million, or 1.1%, increase in money market account balances in the third quarter.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $98.2 million, or 15.1%, over the linked quarter as the Company utilized excess cash generated from proceeds from loan and security cash flows to pay off maturing advances as noted above.

Investment in D.C. Solar Tax-Advantaged Funds

The Company continues to monitor developments in its investments in Solar Eclipse Investment Fund X, LLC, Solar Eclipse Investment Fund XV, LLC, and Solar Eclipse Investment Fund XXII, LLC ("LLC investments"), all of which are borrowers of and lessees to D.C. Solar Solutions, Inc. and D.C. Solar Distribution, Inc., respectively. In late January and early February 2019, D.C Solar Solutions, Inc., D.C. Solar Distribution, Inc. and several affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. On March 22, 2019, all cases were converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code.

During the linked quarter, the Company recorded an impairment charge to the investment in the LLCs of $6.3 million (after tax) and an additional tax reserve of $8.7 million to reflect the loss and the associated uncertain tax positions.  The net impact to net income for the linked quarter was $15.0 million.  There was no additional measurable loss identified during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Given the facts and circumstances that we are aware of at the time of the issuance of this release, the Company does not believe a full loss or total tax benefit reversal to be likely.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $604,000, or 1.3%, on a linked quarter basis, to $46.4 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in interest and dividend income of  $900,000, or 1.2%, to $72.5 million, being partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $296,000, or 1.1%, to $26.1 million. Average interest-earning assets decreased by $26.2 million, or 0.4%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to a $20.4 million, or 33.8%, decrease in average other earning asset balances, as well as a $3.1 million, or 9.0%,  decrease in average FHLB stock and a $2.7 million, or 0.3%, decrease in average investments as a result of sales of lower yielding, higher risk weighted securities.

Interest expense decreased by $296,000, or 1.1%, to $26.1 million during the third quarter of 2019, from $26.4 million in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $10.2 million, or 0.2%, on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a $93.0 million, or 3.7%, increase in average NOW and money market account balances, offset by a $61.3 million, or 3.3%, decrease in average certificates of deposit and a $21.5 million, or 4.3%, decrease in average savings account balances. Average non-interest bearing deposits increased by $14.0 million, or 1.8%, as compared to the linked quarter. Average Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $85.5 million, or 12.3%.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased by 5 basis points to 2.77% in the third quarter of 2019, from 2.82% in the linked period. The decrease in the tax-equivalent net interest margin was driven by a 7 basis point decrease in the yield of interest-earning assets slightly offset by a 1 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The interest-earning asset yield decline was largely driven by a 25 basis point decrease in the yield on commercial business loans, a 12 basis point decrease in the yield on commercial real estate loans and a 6 basis point decrease in the yield on home equity loans.  In addition, there was a 37 basis point decrease in the yield on Federal Home Loan Bank Stock and a 15 basis point decrease in the yield on investment securities. These decreases were offset by an 11 basis point increase in the yield on residential real estate loans, an 8 basis point increase in the yield on construction loans, a 5 basis point increase in the yield on other earning assets and a 2 basis point increase in the yield on other consumer loans. The total cost of funds remained unchanged at 1.64% as compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $2.5 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $1.5 million, or 0.10%, as a percentage of average loans outstanding, as compared to $1.3 million, or 0.09%, as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Factors considered in the provision for loan losses include, but are not limited to, historical charge-offs, the composition of the portfolio, the current level of non-performing loans and charge-offs, local and national economic and credit conditions, the direction of real estate values and delinquency trends.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income increased by $8.3 million to $9.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $840,000 in the linked quarter. The increase in the third quarter's non-interest income was driven primarily by a $7.7 million decrease in net loss on limited partnership investments as compared to the linked quarter, due mainly to the $7.8 million impairment charge on the D.C. Solar LLC investments recorded in the linked quarter as discussed above. There was no similar impairment recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Other increases included a $933,000, or 227.6%, increase in income from mortgage banking activities and an increase of $493,000, or 32.4%, in bank-owned life insurance income as compared to the linked quarter.  These increases were offset by a decrease of $922,000, or 12.2%, in service charges and fee income primarily resulting from lower swap fee income as compared to the linked quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $38.6 million and decreased by $903,000, or 2.3%, from the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense during the quarter was driven by an $832,000, or 108.2%, decrease in FDIC insurance assessment expense due to receipt of FDIC credits, a $378,000, or 1.7%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense and a $302,000, or 5.1%, decrease in other non-interest expense.  These decreases were offset by a $543,000, or 22.5%, increase in professional fees largely due to legal expenses pertaining to the proposed acquisition by People's United Financial, Inc. as compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $9.2 million in the linked quarter.  The effective tax rate was 15.0% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 154.9% at June 30, 2019.  The effective tax rate is lower compared to the linked quarter due to the recognition of uncertain tax positions of $8.7 million associated with D.C. Solar LLC investments during the linked quarter as discussed above.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong and stable for the period, with non-performing assets decreasing by $1.3 million to $30.7 million at September 30, 2019 from $32.0 million at June 30, 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 0.43%, as compared to 0.44% in the linked quarter.

Capital

The Company reported Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") of $608.7 million, or 8.4% of average assets, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased to $11.90 at September 30, 2019 from $11.71 at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of the Company's net income of $12.7 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income as a result of an increase in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio as compared to the previous quarter, offset by the cash dividend payment to shareholders of $0.12 per share during the quarter. Book value per share at September 30, 2019 was $14.27, as compared to $14.09 in the linked quarter.

Dividend

On October 9, 2019, the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2019, payable on October 23, 2019.

About United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, small business, wealth management and consumer banking products and services to customers throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. United Bank is a financially strong, leading New England bank headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut with more than 50 branches in three states. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “UBNK.” At September 30, 2019, the Company had $7.18 billion in assets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events, such as the anticipated effect of the Company's LLC investments and the proposed merger with People's United Financial, Inc., and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the outcome of the D.C. Solar bankruptcy, delays or difficulties in obtaining the requisite approvals for the merger with People's United Financial, Inc., increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
     
Interest and dividend income:   (In thousands, except share data)
Loans   $ 65,255     $ 61,061     $ 195,669     $ 173,799  
Securities-taxable interest   5,823     5,822     18,415     17,289  
Securities-non-taxable interest   623     2,347     2,361     7,130  
Securities-dividends   572     748     1,881     2,121  
Interest-bearing deposits   232     213     798     476  
Total interest and dividend income   72,505     70,191     219,124     200,815  
Interest expense:                
Deposits   20,740     15,767     61,235     39,658  
Borrowed funds   5,359     5,995     17,536     18,004  
Total interest expense   26,099     21,762     78,771     57,662  
Net interest income   46,406     48,429     140,353     143,153  
Provision for loan losses   2,037     2,007     6,552     6,296  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   44,369     46,422     133,801     136,857  
Non-interest income:                
Service charges and fees   6,616     6,623     20,339     19,324  
Net gain (loss) from sales of securities   107     (58 )   981     120  
Income from mortgage banking activities   523     1,486     704     4,061  
Bank-owned life insurance income   2,014     1,460     5,481     4,777  
Net loss on limited partnership investments   (244 )   (221 )   (8,745 )   (1,771 )
Other income   149     265     225     693  
Total non-interest income   9,165     9,555     18,985     27,204  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   21,545     22,643     65,670     65,954  
Service bureau fees   2,360     2,209     6,595     6,592  
Occupancy and equipment   5,136     4,487     15,787     14,104  
Professional fees   2,957     1,013     6,664     3,282  
Marketing and promotions   677     1,119     2,317     2,993  
FDIC insurance assessments   (63 )   655     1,365     2,129  
Core deposit intangible amortization   372     288     1,179     930  
Other   5,570     6,529     17,621     18,065  
Total non-interest expense   38,554     38,943     117,198     114,049  
Income before income taxes   14,980     17,034     35,588     50,012  
Provision for income taxes   2,250     726     13,449     2,271  
Net income   $ 12,730     $ 16,308     $ 22,139     $ 47,741  
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.32     $ 0.44     $ 0.94  
Diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.32     $ 0.44     $ 0.94  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic   50,651,762     50,624,832     50,629,153     50,535,569  
Diluted   50,813,908     51,104,776     50,780,547     51,026,105  


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
     
Interest and dividend income:   (In thousands, except share data)
Loans   $ 65,255     $ 65,650     $ 64,764     $ 63,227     $ 61,061  
Securities-taxable interest   5,823     6,117     6,475     5,705     5,822  
Securities-non-taxable interest   623     644     1,094     2,339     2,347  
Securities-dividends   572     653     656     702     748  
Interest-bearing deposits   232     341     225     250     213  
Total interest and dividend income   72,505     73,405     73,214     72,223     70,191  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits   20,740     20,564     19,931     18,183     15,767  
Borrowed funds   5,359     5,831     6,346     5,678     5,995  
Total interest expense   26,099     26,395     26,277     23,861     21,762  
Net interest income   46,406     47,010     46,937     48,362     48,429  
Provision for loan losses   2,037     2,472     2,043     2,618     2,007  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   44,369     44,538     44,894     45,744     46,422  
Non-interest income:                    
Service charges and fees   6,616     7,538     6,185     7,447     6,623  
Net gain (loss) from sales of securities   107     137     737     25     (58 )
Income (loss) from mortgage banking activities   523     (410 )   591     698     1,486  
Bank-owned life insurance income   2,014     1,521     1,946     1,517     1,460  
Net loss on limited partnership investments   (244 )   (7,898 )   (603 )   (405 )   (221 )
Other income (loss)   149     (48 )   124     211     265  
Total non-interest income   9,165     840     8,980     9,493     9,555  
Non-interest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   21,545     21,923     22,202     25,341     22,643  
Service bureau fees   2,360     2,198     2,037     2,309     2,209  
Occupancy and equipment   5,136     5,111     5,540     6,384     4,487  
Professional fees   2,957     2,414     1,293     1,136     1,013  
Marketing and promotions   677     782     858     1,108     1,119  
FDIC insurance assessments   (63 )   769     659     611     655  
Core deposit intangible amortization   372     388     420     420     288  
Other   5,570     5,872     6,178     6,409     6,529  
Total non-interest expense   38,554     39,457     39,187     43,718     38,943  
Income before income taxes   14,980     5,921     14,687     11,519     17,034  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   2,250     9,169     2,030     (646 )   726  
Net income (loss)   $ 12,730     $ (3,248 )   $ 12,657     $ 12,165     $ 16,308  
                     
Net income (loss) per share:                    
Basic   $ 0.25     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 0.32  
Diluted   $ 0.25     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 0.32  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                    
Basic   50,651,762     50,620,236     50,615,059     50,613,498     50,624,832  
Diluted   50,813,908     50,620,236     50,907,092     50,970,000     51,104,776  


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Condition
(Unaudited)

    September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
     
ASSETS   (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents:                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 66,727     $ 67,939     $ 50,823     $ 36,434     $ 48,786  
Short-term investments   35,731     46,807     104,350     61,530     29,809  
Total cash and cash equivalents   102,458     114,746     155,173     97,964     78,595  
Available for sale securities – At fair value   823,247     840,500     848,541     973,347     972,035  
Loans held for sale   11,108     38,809     16,172     78,788     86,948  
Loans:                    
Commercial real estate loans:                    
Owner-occupied   457,601     459,648     439,366     443,398     434,906  
Investor non-owner occupied   1,964,650     1,971,103     1,932,137     1,911,070     1,888,848  
Construction   91,143     80,063     94,649     87,493     78,235  
Total commercial real estate loans   2,513,394     2,510,814     2,466,152     2,441,961     2,401,989  
Commercial business loans   836,476     910,473     920,165     886,770     861,030  
Consumer loans:                    
Residential real estate   1,300,676     1,306,208     1,322,423     1,313,373     1,283,126  
Home equity   553,349     575,683     583,368     583,454     579,907  
Residential construction   5,183     12,542     13,620     20,632     32,750  
Other consumer   466,204     439,413     425,854     410,249     369,781  
Total consumer loans   2,325,412     2,333,846     2,345,265     2,327,708     2,265,564  
Total loans   5,675,282     5,755,133     5,731,582     5,656,439     5,528,583  
Net deferred loan costs and premiums   17,002     17,965     17,901     17,786     16,603  
Allowance for loan losses   (53,751 )   (53,206 )   (52,041 )   (51,636 )   (49,909 )
Loans receivable - net   5,638,533     5,719,892     5,697,442     5,622,589     5,495,277  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost   29,421     34,335     37,702     41,407     42,032  
Accrued interest receivable   23,930     24,938     25,061     24,823     25,485  
Deferred tax asset, net   25,561     27,366     27,600     32,706     31,473  
Premises and equipment, net   60,748     62,304     63,863     68,657     67,612  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   42,079     43,171     44,377          
Financing lease right-of-use assets   4,177     4,266     4,356          
Goodwill   116,709     116,709     116,727     116,769     115,281  
Core deposit intangible asset   4,847     5,219     5,607     6,027     3,561  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   196,239     195,993     194,496     193,429     181,928  
Other assets   100,999     107,707     102,823     100,368     107,271  
Total assets   $ 7,180,056     $ 7,335,955     $ 7,339,940     $ 7,356,874     $ 7,207,498  
                     
                     
    September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 838,913     $ 843,926     $ 777,969     $ 799,785     $ 759,210  
Interest-bearing   4,813,137     4,882,622     4,886,283     4,870,814     4,741,153  
Total deposits   5,652,050     5,726,548     5,664,252     5,670,599     5,500,363  
Mortgagors’ and investor escrow accounts   7,498     14,541     11,510     4,685     9,597  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   643,501     741,989     826,668     899,626     926,592  
Operating lease liabilities   54,163     55,197     56,265          
Financing lease liabilities   4,450     4,518     4,585          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   88,112     73,140     52,562     69,446     61,128  
Total liabilities   6,449,774     6,615,933     6,615,842     6,644,356     6,497,680  
Total stockholders’ equity   730,282     720,022     724,098     712,518     709,818  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 7,180,056     $ 7,335,955     $ 7,339,940     $ 7,356,874     $ 7,207,498  
                                         



United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Share Data)
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
 2019		   June 30,
 2019		   March 31,
 2019		   December 31,
 2018		   September 30,
 2018
Share Data:                  
Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.25     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.25     $ 0.24     $ 0.32  
Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.25     (0.06 )   0.25     0.24     0.32  
Dividends declared per share 0.12     0.12     0.12     0.12     0.12  
Tangible book value per share $ 11.90     $ 11.71     $ 11.78     $ 11.54     $ 11.55  
Key Statistics:                  
Total revenue $ 55,571     $ 47,850     $ 55,917     $ 57,855     $ 57,984  
Total non-interest expense 38,554     39,457     39,187     43,718     38,943  
Average earning assets 6,680,059     6,706,237     6,783,604     6,708,701     6,671,424  
Key Ratios:                  
Return (loss) on average assets (annualized) 0.70 %   (0.18 %)   0.69 %   0.67 %   0.91 %
Return (loss) on average equity (annualized) 7.05 %   (1.79 %)   7.13 %   6.89 %   9.26 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (annualized) 2.77 %   2.82 %   2.81 %   2.90 %   2.92 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 2.13 %   2.16 %   2.13 %   2.41 %   2.17 %
Cost of funds (annualized) (1) 1.64 %   1.64 %   1.61 %   1.48 %   1.36 %
Total revenue growth rate 16.14 %   (14.43 %)   (3.35 %)   (0.22 )%   2.55 %
Total revenue growth rate (annualized) 64.54 %   (57.71 %)   (13.40 %)   (0.89 )%   10.21 %
Average earning asset growth rate (0.39 %)   (1.14 %)   1.12 %   0.56 %   1.31 %
Average earning asset growth rate (annualized) (1.56 %)   (4.56 %)   4.47 %   2.24 %   5.25 %
Residential Mortgage Production:                  
Dollar volume (total) $ 62,878     $ 46,549     $ 31,882     $ 128,209     $ 143,673  
Mortgages originated for purchases 31,241     24,409     21,434     101,266     111,555  
Loans sold 68,031     22,352     89,980     108,663     99,372  
Income (loss) from mortgage banking activities 523     (410 )   591     698     1,486  
Non-performing Assets:                  
Residential real estate $ 13,015     $ 12,893     $ 13,742     $ 13,217     $ 11,949  
Home equity 4,890     5,051     4,577     4,735     4,005  
Investor-owned commercial real estate 1,928     2,357     739     1,131     1,525  
Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,408     1,989     1,830     2,450     1,202  
Construction     137     171     199     243  
Commercial business 1,660     1,666     1,627     944     985  
Other consumer 1,143     657     1,034     1,030     597  
Non-accrual loans 24,044     24,750     23,720     23,706     20,506  
Troubled debt restructured – non-accruing 5,309     5,820     5,479     6,971     6,706  
Total non-performing loans 29,353     30,570     29,199     30,677     27,212  
Other real estate owned 1,347     1,455     1,429     1,389     1,808  
Total non-performing assets $ 30,700     $ 32,025     $ 30,628     $ 32,066     $ 29,020  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52 %   0.53 %   0.51 %   0.54 %   0.49 %
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 %   0.44 %   0.42 %   0.44 %   0.40 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 183.12 %   174.05 %   178.23 %   168.32 %   183.41 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95 %   0.92 %   0.91 %   0.91 %   0.90 %
Non-GAAP Ratios: (2)                  
Efficiency ratio 65.33 %   69.99 %   69.67 %   69.18 %   65.61 %
Return (loss) on average tangible common equity (annualized) 8.68 %   (1.94 %)   8.85 %   8.55 %   11.30 %
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1.06 %   0.92 %   0.92 %   1.00 %   1.12 %

(1) The cost of funds ratio represents interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Non-GAAP ratios are not financial measurements required by generally accepted accounting principles; however, management believes such information is useful to investors in evaluating Company performance. Calculations of these non-GAAP metrics are provided after the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and appear on pages F-11 and F-12.


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
  Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost   Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                      
Residential real estate $ 1,353,068     $ 12,939     3.82 %   $ 1,375,948     $ 12,451     3.65 %
Commercial real estate 2,430,138     27,662     4.45     2,320,375     26,105     4.40  
Construction 93,461     1,260     5.27     114,068     1,379     4.73  
Commercial business 874,423     10,532     4.71     841,936     9,428     4.38  
Home equity 561,172     7,561     5.35     584,706     7,471     5.07  
Other consumer 451,562     5,800     5.10     351,892     4,532     5.11  
Investment securities 843,963     6,604     3.11     995,405     8,686     3.48  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,310     534     6.61     45,016     715     6.35  
Other earning assets 39,962     236     2.34     42,078     216     2.04  
Total interest-earning assets 6,680,059     73,128     4.32     6,671,424     70,983     4.21  
Allowance for loan losses (53,741 )           (49,823 )        
Non-interest-earning assets 629,146             569,471          
Total assets $ 7,255,464             $ 7,191,072          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
NOW and money market $ 2,610,253     $ 10,511     1.60 %   $ 2,515,660     $ 8,461     1.33 %
Savings 482,639     75     0.06     501,700     75     0.06  
Certificates of deposit 1,769,455     10,154     2.28     1,691,382     7,231     1.70  
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,862,347     20,740     1.69     4,708,742     15,767     1.33  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 608,551     4,074     2.62     844,207     4,591     2.13  
Other borrowings 87,707     1,285     5.73     111,760     1,404     4.92  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,558,605     26,099     1.86     5,664,709     21,762     1.52  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 810,523             750,503          
Other liabilities 163,994             71,554          
Total liabilities 6,533,122             6,486,766          
Stockholders’ equity 722,342             704,306          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,255,464             $ 7,191,072          
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,121,454             $ 1,006,715          
Tax-equivalent net interest income     47,029             49,221      
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1)         2.46 %           2.69 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)         2.77 %           2.92 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         120.18 %           117.77 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment     623             792      
Net interest income     $ 46,406             $ 48,429      
                               

(1)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
  Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost   Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                      
Residential real estate $ 1,353,068     $ 12,939     3.82 %   $ 1,351,571     $ 12,520     3.71 %
Commercial real estate 2,430,138     27,662     4.45     2,379,330     27,503     4.57  
Construction 93,461     1,260     5.27     105,801     1,387     5.19  
Commercial business 874,423     10,532     4.71     916,928     11,487     4.96  
Home equity 561,172     7,561     5.35     576,046     7,771     5.41  
Other consumer 451,562     5,800     5.10     433,971     5,496     5.08  
Investment securities 843,963     6,604     3.11     846,711     6,921     3.26  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,310     534     6.61     35,513     620     6.98  
Other earning assets 39,962     236     2.34     60,366     344     2.29  
Total interest-earning assets 6,680,059     73,128     4.32     6,706,237     74,049     4.39  
Allowance for loan losses (53,741 )           (52,680 )        
Non-interest-earning assets 629,146             636,544          
Total assets $ 7,255,464             $ 7,290,101          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
NOW and money market $ 2,610,253     $ 10,511     1.60 %   $ 2,517,212     $ 10,267     1.64 %
Savings 482,639     75     0.06     504,186     81     0.06  
Certificates of deposit 1,769,455     10,154     2.28     1,830,763     10,215     2.24  
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,862,347     20,740     1.69     4,852,161     20,563     1.70  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 608,551     4,074     2.62     694,082     4,542     2.59  
Other borrowings 87,707     1,285     5.73     87,875     1,290     5.81  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,558,605     26,099     1.86     5,634,118     26,395     1.87  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 810,523             796,504          
Other liabilities 163,994             134,924          
Total liabilities 6,533,122             6,565,546          
Stockholders’ equity 722,342             724,555          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,255,464             $ 7,290,101          
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,121,454             $ 1,072,119          
Tax-equivalent net interest income     47,029             47,654      
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1)         2.46 %           2.52 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)         2.77 %           2.82 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         120.18 %           119.03 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment     623             644      
Net interest income     $ 46,406             $ 47,010      
                               

(1)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
  Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost   Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                      
Residential real estate $ 1,361,721     $ 38,345     3.75 %   $ 1,342,955     $ 35,977     3.59 %
Commercial real estate 2,389,734     82,467     4.55     2,303,188     74,522     4.27  
Construction 103,422     4,073     5.19     116,144     4,035     4.58  
Commercial business 893,211     32,632     4.82     833,612     26,949     4.26  
Home equity 573,056     23,206     5.41     583,876     21,056     4.82  
Other consumer 434,652     16,470     5.07     324,802     12,394     5.10  
Investment securities 885,389     21,344     3.21     1,018,609     26,305     3.44  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,069     1,781     6.59     48,513     2,024     5.56  
Other earning assets 45,667     808     2.37     36,856     487     1.77  
Total interest-earning assets 6,722,921     221,126     4.36     6,608,555     203,749     4.09  
Allowance for loan losses (52,842 )           (48,750 )        
Non-interest-earning assets 635,164             559,792          
Total assets $ 7,305,243             $ 7,119,597          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
NOW and money market $ 2,565,190     $ 31,089     1.62 %   $ 2,307,660     $ 19,517     1.13 %
Savings 495,599     230     0.06     510,137     225     0.06  
Certificates of deposit 1,807,829     29,916     2.21     1,745,332     19,916     1.53  
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,868,618     61,235     1.68     4,563,129     39,658     1.16  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 700,461     13,660     2.57     945,085     13,829     1.93  
Other borrowings 88,109     3,876     5.80     113,937     4,175     4.83  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,657,188     78,771     1.86     5,622,151     57,662     1.37  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 784,334               734,253            
Other liabilities 144,741               66,491            
Total liabilities 6,586,263               6,422,895            
Stockholders’ equity 718,980               696,702            
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,305,243               $ 7,119,597            
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,065,733               $ 986,404            
Tax-equivalent net interest income     142,355               146,087        
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1)         2.50 %           2.72 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)         2.80 %           2.93 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         118.84 %           117.54 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment     2,002             2,934      
Net interest income     $ 140,353             $ 143,153      
                               

(1)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with GAAP, management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company’s expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue we recognize, how much of that dollar is expended. In order to improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, we remove non-core items. To improve transparency, and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Pre-provision net revenue is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before credit related expenses and tax expense. It is often expressed as a ratio relative to average assets which demonstrates the “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base.

Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP metrics is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included on pages F-10 through F-12 in the following press release tables:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
 2019		   June 30,
 2019		   March 31,
 2019		   December 31,
 2018		   September 30,
 2018
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 12,730     $ (3,248 )   $ 12,657     $ 12,165     $ 16,308  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Non-interest income (638 )   (137 )   (1,158 )   (25 )   58  
Non-interest expense 1,932     570         2,677     (129 )
Income tax benefit related to tax reform             (1,717 )    
Related income tax expense (benefit) (116 )   29     155     (557 )   15  
Net adjustment 1,178     462     (1,003 )   378     (56 )
Total net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 13,908     $ (2,786 )   $ 11,654     $ 12,543     $ 16,252  
                   
Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 9,165     $ 840     $ 8,980     $ 9,493     $ 9,555  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Net (gain) loss on sales of securities (107 )   (137 )   (737 )   (25 )   58  
BOLI claim benefit (531 )       (421 )        
Net adjustment (638 )   (137 )   (1,158 )   (25 )   58  
Total non-interest income (non-GAAP) 8,527     703     7,822     9,468     9,613  
Total net interest income 46,406     47,010     46,937     48,362     48,429  
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 54,933     $ 47,713     $ 54,759     $ 57,830     $ 58,042  
                   
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 38,554     $ 39,457     $ 39,187     $ 43,718     $ 38,943  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Merger related expense (1,932 )   (570 )            
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation             (466 )   129  
Effect of position eliminations             (2,211 )    
Net adjustment (1,932 )   (570 )       (2,677 )   129  
Total non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 36,622     $ 38,887     $ 39,187     $ 41,041     $ 39,072  
                   
Total loans $ 5,675,282     $ 5,755,133     $ 5,731,582     $ 5,656,439     $ 5,528,583  
Non-covered loans (1) (585,555 )   (618,176 )   (658,455 )   (675,112 )   (708,621 )
Total covered loans $ 5,089,727     $ 5,136,957     $ 5,073,127     $ 4,981,327     $ 4,819,962  
Allowance for loan losses $ 53,751     $ 53,206     $ 52,041     $ 51,636     $ 49,909  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.95 %   0.92 %   0.91 %   0.91 %   0.90 %
Allowance for loan losses to total covered loans 1.06 %   1.04 %   1.03 %   1.04 %   1.04 %

(1) Represents acquired loans that were recorded at fair value. These loans carry no allowance for loan losses for the periods reflected above.

                   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
 2019		   June 30,
 2019		   March 31,
 2019		   December 31,
 2018		   September 30,
 2018
                                       
Efficiency Ratio:                  
Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 38,554     $ 39,457     $ 39,187     $ 43,718     $ 38,943  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Other real estate owned expense (170 )   (83 )   (105 )   (108 )   (256 )
Merger related expense (1,932 )   (570 )            
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation             (466 )   129  
Effect of position eliminations             (2,211 )    
Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 36,452     $ 38,804     $ 39,082     $ 40,933     $ 38,816  
                   
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 46,406     $ 47,010     $ 46,937     $ 48,362     $ 48,429  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Tax-equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities 623     644     736     938     895  
                   
Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 9,165     840     8,980     9,493     9,555  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Net (gain) loss on sales of securities (107 )   (137 )   (737 )   (25 )   58  
Net loss on limited partnership investments 244     7,898     603     405     221  
BOLI claim benefit (531 )       (421 )        
Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 55,800     $ 56,255     $ 56,098     $ 59,173     $ 59,158  
                   
Efficiency Ratio (Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)/Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)) 65.33 %   68.98 %   69.67 %   69.18 %   65.61 %
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
 2019		   June 30,
 2019		   March 31,
 2019		   December 31,
 2018		   September 30,
 2018
                                       
Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to Average Assets (Annualized):        
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 46,406     $ 47,010     $ 46,937     $ 48,362     $ 48,429  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Tax-equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities 623     644     736     938     895  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income (A) $ 47,029     $ 47,654     $ 47,673     $ 49,300     $ 49,324  
                   
Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 9,165     840     8,980     9,493     9,555  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Net (gain) loss on sales of securities (107 )   (137 )   (737 )   (25 )   58  
Net loss on limited partnership investments 244     7,898     603     405     221  
BOLI claim benefit (531 )       (421 )        
Non-Interest Income for PPNR (non-GAAP) (B) $ 8,771     $ 8,601     $ 8,425     $ 9,873     $ 9,834  
                   
Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 38,554     $ 39,457     $ 39,187     $ 43,718     $ 38,943  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Merger related expense (1,932 )   (570 )            
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation             (466 )   129  
Effect of position eliminations             (2,211 )    
Non-Interest Expense for PPNR (non-GAAP) (C) $ 36,622     $ 38,887     $ 39,187     $ 41,041     $ 39,072  
                   
Total PPNR (non-GAAP)  (A + B - C) : $ 19,178     $ 17,368     $ 16,911     $ 18,132     $ 20,086  
Average Assets 7,255,464     7,290,101     7,371,438     7,244,396     7,191,072  
PPNR to Average Assets (Annualized) 1.06 %   0.95 %   0.92 %   1.00 %   1.12 %
                                       
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized):                                      
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 12,730     $ (3,248 )   $ 12,657     $ 12,165     $ 16,308  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                      
Intangible assets amortization, tax effected at 21% 294     307     332     332     228  
Net Income (Loss) excluding intangible assets amortization, tax effected at 21% $ 13,024     $ (2,941 )   $ 12,989     $ 12,497     $ 16,536  
Average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 722,342     $ 724,555     $ 709,905     $ 706,124     $ 704,306  
Average goodwill & other intangible assets (non-GAAP) 122,132     119,287     122,597     121,614     119,009  
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 600,210     $ 605,268     $ 587,308     $ 584,510     $ 585,297  
Return (Loss) on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 8.68 %   (1.94 )%   8.85 %   8.55 %   11.30 %


Investor Relations Contact:   Media Relations Contact:
Marliese L. Shaw
   Adam J. Jeamel
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations Officer   Regional President, Corporate Communications
United Bank   United Bank
860-291-3622   860-291-3765
MShaw@bankatunited.com    AJeamel@bankatunited.com 

Primary Logo

