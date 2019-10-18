GCP Applied Technologies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today announced that it expects to release its third quarter 2019 results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Randall S. Dearth and Interim Chief Financial Officer Craig A. Merrill will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s website at investor.gcpat.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing +1 800-353-6461 in the U.S. or +1 (334) 323-0501 internationally. Participants should ask to join the GCP Applied Technologies earnings call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a playback will be available until November 13, 2019. To listen to the playback, please dial +1 (888) 203-1112 in the U.S. or +1 (719) 457-0820 internationally; the access code is 9662430. A webcast replay will also be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s website for approximately three months.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Joe DeCristofaro

+1 617.498.2616

investors@gcpat.com



