Kofax’s Chris Huff Speaking at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Discussing How to Scale Intelligent Automation, and Enhancing Document Heavy Processes

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff is speaking at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo , the annual gathering where CIOs and IT executives come together to discuss key topics – including data and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, culture, customer experience, cybersecurity and other relevant subjects.



Huff will participate in two sessions, Oct. 20 - 24 in Orlando. Kofax is also exhibiting at the conference in Booth 232/234 .

What: Intelligent Automation Discussions at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Who: Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff

When: Oct. 20 - 24, 2019

Where: Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resort Blvd., Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Event Details:

On Monday, Oct. 21 at 1:10 p.m., Huff will lead the “Discover the Cloud-Enabled, AI-powered Intelligent Automation Platform” discussion. During the session, he’ll share how leading organizations leverage the cloud for delivering Intelligent Automation, and present the path to scaling Intelligent Automation across an enterprise function and around the globe.



On Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 1:00 p.m., Huff will lead a panel discussion “Using AI and Automation, Enhancing Document Heavy Processes.” The panel will include representatives from three Kofax customers: Diana Rudha, Senior Manager of Automation at Coyote Logistics, David Friedman, Director of Intelligent Automation at Ryder System, and Nathaniel Palmer, Director of Solution Architecture at Serco. The panelists will discuss the benefits they’ve realized by reducing friction and manual touch points from document-heavy processes. They’ll also share how their strategic goals of reducing costs and processing times were achieved with a combination of Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Automation. Attendees will learn the benefits and best practices of adopting Intelligent Automation technologies.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo’s the place where thousands of CIOs and IT executives come together to hone their leadership skills, refine their strategies and find the innovative technologies that will help drive their businesses forward. Attendees have the opportunity to network with more than 9,000 CIOs and IT executives, engage with nearly 200 experts, learn about more than 180 cutting-edge solutions, and discover 350 research-driven sessions.

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.



Source: KOFAX

Media Contact: Amanda Ingalls Public Relations Director +1 (949) 783-1595 amanda.ingalls@kofax.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.