“Disability Talent and Rights Awareness” Meets “Car Free Day”

The U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa in collaboration with the Ethiopian Center for Disability and Development (ECDD) has developed, together with the Ethiopian National Disability Action Network (ENDAN), a disability rights promotion chorographical dance performance.

The performance will take place October 20, 2019 at the Sidist Kilo roundabout, as part of the monthly “Car Free Day” event in Addis Ababa. Government officials, DPO representatives, media and the public at large will be present.

The dance performance will highlight the importance of an inclusive society and shows the power of performance art to create dialog and awareness about disability and persons with disabilities in the community.

You are cordially invited to cover this program.

Venue: Sidist Kilo Roundabout

Time: Sunday October 20, 2019 at 7:00am

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu, e-mail befekaduZE@state.gov.



